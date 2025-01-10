Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: 2025 D.I.C.E. Summit, D.I.C.E. Awards

28th Annual D.I.C.E. Awards Announced Nominees

Nominees for the 28th Annual D.I.C.E. Awards have been revealed today, as the ceremoney will take place this February in Las Vegas

Article Summary D.I.C.E. Awards nominates 60 games for 2025 ceremony in Las Vegas.

Astro Bot, Helldivers 2, Indiana Jones lead with six nominations each.

Categories include animation, story, audio, game direction, and more.

Catch the live stream on February 13th, 8PM PT from the Aria Resort.

Organizers for the D.I.C.E. Awards have officially announced the nominees for the 28th Annual event, taking place this February. The awards will take place at the end of the 2025 D.I.C.E. Summit in a ceremony that will be livestreamed on Thursday, February 13 at 8PM PT from the Aria Resort in Las Vegas. The awards are pretty evened out this year, with no truly defined leader covering a ton of categories. Of the 60 games nominated, Astro Bot, Helldivers 2, and Indiana Jones and the Great Circle all have six nominations, followed by Balatro and Senua's Saga: Hellblade II with five; and 1000xRESIST, ANIMAL WELL, and Batman: Arkham Shadow with four. We have the full list for you here.

28th Annual D.I.C.E. Awards Nominees

Outstanding Achievement in Animation

Astro Bot

Call of Duty: Black Ops 6

FINAL FANTASY VII REBIRTH

Neva

Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2

Outstanding Achievement in Art Direction

Black Myth: Wukong

Indiana Jones and the Great Circle

LEGO Horizon Adventures

The Plucky Squire

Senua's Saga: Hellblade II

Outstanding Achievement in Character

1000xRESIST – Watcher

FINAL FANTASY VII REBIRTH – Yuffie Kisaragi

Indiana Jones and the Great Circle – Dr. Henry "Indiana" Jones

INDIKA – Indika

Senua's Saga: Hellblade II – Senua

Outstanding Achievement in Original Music Composition

Astro Bot

Helldivers 2

Monument Valley 3

Senua's Saga: Hellblade II

Star Wars Outlaws

Outstanding Achievement in Audio Design

Frostpunk 2

Helldivers 2

Monument Valley 3

Senua's Saga: Hellblade II

Still Wakes the Deep

Outstanding Achievement in Story

1000xRESIST

Indiana Jones and the Great Circle

Metaphor: ReFantazio

Still Wakes the Deep

Thank Goodness You're Here!

Outstanding Technical Achievement

Astro Bot

Batman: Arkham Shadow

Indiana Jones and the Great Circle

Senua's Saga: Hellblade II

Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2

Action Game of the Year

Batman: Arkham Shadow

Black Myth: Wukong

Call of Duty: Black Ops 6

Helldivers 2

Stellar Blade

Adventure Game of the Year

1000xRESIST

ANIMAL WELL

Indiana Jones and the Great Circle

The Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom

Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown

Family Game of the Year

Astro Bot

Cat Quest III

Little Kitty, Big City

The Plucky Squire

Super Mario Party Jamboree

Fighting Game of the Year

Blazing Strike

DRAGON BALL: Sparking! ZERO

Mortal Kombat 1: Khaos Reigns

TEKKEN 8

UNDERDOGS

Racing Game of the Year

F1® 24

MotoGP™24

NIGHT-RUNNERS™ PROLOGUE

Role-Playing Game of the Year

FINAL FANTASY VII REBIRTH

Dragon Age: The Veilguard

ELDEN RING: Shadow of the Erdtree

Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth

Metaphor: ReFantazio

Sports Game of the Year

EA SPORTS College Football 25

EA SPORTS FC 25

MLB The Show 24

NBA 2K25

Strategy/Simulation Game of the Year

Balatro

Caves of Qud

Frostpunk 2

Tactical Breach Wizards

Satisfactory

Immersive Reality Technical Achievement

Alien: Rogue Incursion

Batman: Arkham Shadow

Skydance's BEHEMOTH

Starship Home

UNDERDOGS

Immersive Reality Game of the Year

Alien: Rogue Incursion

Batman: Arkham Shadow

Escaping Wonderland

Skydance's BEHEMOTH

UNDERDOGS

Outstanding Achievement for an Independent Game

ANIMAL WELL

Balatro

Grunn

INDIKA

Mouthwashing

Mobile Game of the Year

Balatro

Halls of Torment

Monument Valley 3

Paper Trail

Wuthering Waves

Online Game of the Year

Call of Duty: Black Ops 6

Diablo IV: Vessel of Hatred

Helldivers 2

Marvel Rivals

Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2

Outstanding Achievement in Game Design

ANIMAL WELL

Astro Bot

Balatro

Helldivers 2

UFO 50

Outstanding Achievement in Game Direction

1000xRESIST

ANIMAL WELL

Lorelei and the Laser Eyes

Riven

Thank Goodness You're Here!

Game of the Year

Astro Bot

Balatro

Black Myth: Wukong

Helldivers 2

Indiana Jones and the Great Circle

