28th Annual D.I.C.E. Awards Announced Nominees
Nominees for the 28th Annual D.I.C.E. Awards have been revealed today, as the ceremoney will take place this February in Las Vegas
Organizers for the D.I.C.E. Awards have officially announced the nominees for the 28th Annual event, taking place this February. The awards will take place at the end of the 2025 D.I.C.E. Summit in a ceremony that will be livestreamed on Thursday, February 13 at 8PM PT from the Aria Resort in Las Vegas. The awards are pretty evened out this year, with no truly defined leader covering a ton of categories. Of the 60 games nominated, Astro Bot, Helldivers 2, and Indiana Jones and the Great Circle all have six nominations, followed by Balatro and Senua's Saga: Hellblade II with five; and 1000xRESIST, ANIMAL WELL, and Batman: Arkham Shadow with four. We have the full list for you here.
28th Annual D.I.C.E. Awards Nominees
Outstanding Achievement in Animation
Astro Bot
Call of Duty: Black Ops 6
FINAL FANTASY VII REBIRTH
Neva
Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2
Outstanding Achievement in Art Direction
Black Myth: Wukong
Indiana Jones and the Great Circle
LEGO Horizon Adventures
The Plucky Squire
Senua's Saga: Hellblade II
Outstanding Achievement in Character
1000xRESIST – Watcher
FINAL FANTASY VII REBIRTH – Yuffie Kisaragi
Indiana Jones and the Great Circle – Dr. Henry "Indiana" Jones
INDIKA – Indika
Senua's Saga: Hellblade II – Senua
Outstanding Achievement in Original Music Composition
Astro Bot
Helldivers 2
Monument Valley 3
Senua's Saga: Hellblade II
Star Wars Outlaws
Outstanding Achievement in Audio Design
Frostpunk 2
Helldivers 2
Monument Valley 3
Senua's Saga: Hellblade II
Still Wakes the Deep
Outstanding Achievement in Story
1000xRESIST
Indiana Jones and the Great Circle
Metaphor: ReFantazio
Still Wakes the Deep
Thank Goodness You're Here!
Outstanding Technical Achievement
Astro Bot
Batman: Arkham Shadow
Indiana Jones and the Great Circle
Senua's Saga: Hellblade II
Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2
Action Game of the Year
Batman: Arkham Shadow
Black Myth: Wukong
Call of Duty: Black Ops 6
Helldivers 2
Stellar Blade
Adventure Game of the Year
1000xRESIST
ANIMAL WELL
Indiana Jones and the Great Circle
The Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom
Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown
Family Game of the Year
Astro Bot
Cat Quest III
Little Kitty, Big City
The Plucky Squire
Super Mario Party Jamboree
Fighting Game of the Year
Blazing Strike
DRAGON BALL: Sparking! ZERO
Mortal Kombat 1: Khaos Reigns
TEKKEN 8
UNDERDOGS
Racing Game of the Year
F1® 24
MotoGP™24
NIGHT-RUNNERS™ PROLOGUE
Role-Playing Game of the Year
FINAL FANTASY VII REBIRTH
Dragon Age: The Veilguard
ELDEN RING: Shadow of the Erdtree
Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth
Metaphor: ReFantazio
Sports Game of the Year
EA SPORTS College Football 25
EA SPORTS FC 25
MLB The Show 24
NBA 2K25
Strategy/Simulation Game of the Year
Balatro
Caves of Qud
Frostpunk 2
Tactical Breach Wizards
Satisfactory
Immersive Reality Technical Achievement
Alien: Rogue Incursion
Batman: Arkham Shadow
Skydance's BEHEMOTH
Starship Home
UNDERDOGS
Immersive Reality Game of the Year
Alien: Rogue Incursion
Batman: Arkham Shadow
Escaping Wonderland
Skydance's BEHEMOTH
UNDERDOGS
Outstanding Achievement for an Independent Game
ANIMAL WELL
Balatro
Grunn
INDIKA
Mouthwashing
Mobile Game of the Year
Balatro
Halls of Torment
Monument Valley 3
Paper Trail
Wuthering Waves
Online Game of the Year
Call of Duty: Black Ops 6
Diablo IV: Vessel of Hatred
Helldivers 2
Marvel Rivals
Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2
Outstanding Achievement in Game Design
ANIMAL WELL
Astro Bot
Balatro
Helldivers 2
UFO 50
Outstanding Achievement in Game Direction
1000xRESIST
ANIMAL WELL
Lorelei and the Laser Eyes
Riven
Thank Goodness You're Here!
Game of the Year
Astro Bot
Balatro
Black Myth: Wukong
Helldivers 2
Indiana Jones and the Great Circle