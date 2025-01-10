Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: ,

28th Annual D.I.C.E. Awards Announced Nominees

Nominees for the 28th Annual D.I.C.E. Awards have been revealed today, as the ceremoney will take place this February in Las Vegas

Organizers for the D.I.C.E. Awards have officially announced the nominees for the 28th Annual event, taking place this February. The awards will take place at the end of the 2025 D.I.C.E. Summit in a ceremony that will be livestreamed on Thursday, February 13 at 8PM PT from the Aria Resort in Las Vegas. The awards are pretty evened out this year, with no truly defined leader covering a ton of categories. Of the 60 games nominated, Astro Bot, Helldivers 2, and Indiana Jones and the Great Circle all have six nominations, followed by Balatro and Senua's Saga: Hellblade II with five; and 1000xRESIST, ANIMAL WELL, and Batman: Arkham Shadow with four. We have the full list for you here.

D.I.C.E. Awards 2025 Awards Lifetime Achievement to Don James
Credit: The D.I.C.E. Awards

28th Annual D.I.C.E. Awards Nominees

Outstanding Achievement in Animation
Astro Bot         
Call of Duty: Black Ops 6           
FINAL FANTASY VII REBIRTH      
Neva   
Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2

Outstanding Achievement in Art Direction
Black Myth: Wukong    
Indiana Jones and the Great Circle        
LEGO Horizon Adventures         
The Plucky Squire         
Senua's Saga: Hellblade II

Outstanding Achievement in Character
1000xRESIST – Watcher 
FINAL FANTASY VII REBIRTH – Yuffie Kisaragi      
Indiana Jones and the Great Circle – Dr. Henry "Indiana" Jones    
INDIKA – Indika 
Senua's Saga: Hellblade II – Senua

Outstanding Achievement in Original Music Composition
Astro Bot         
Helldivers 2      
Monument Valley 3      
Senua's Saga: Hellblade II         
Star Wars Outlaws

Outstanding Achievement in Audio Design
Frostpunk 2     
Helldivers 2      
Monument Valley 3      
Senua's Saga: Hellblade II         
Still Wakes the Deep

Outstanding Achievement in Story
1000xRESIST    
Indiana Jones and the Great Circle        
Metaphor: ReFantazio  
Still Wakes the Deep     
Thank Goodness You're Here!

Outstanding Technical Achievement
Astro Bot         
Batman: Arkham Shadow         
Indiana Jones and the Great Circle        
Senua's Saga: Hellblade II         
Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2

Action Game of the Year
Batman: Arkham Shadow         
Black Myth: Wukong    
Call of Duty: Black Ops 6           
Helldivers 2      
Stellar Blade

Adventure Game of the Year
1000xRESIST    
ANIMAL WELL  
Indiana Jones and the Great Circle        
The Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom
Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown

Family Game of the Year
Astro Bot         
Cat Quest III     
Little Kitty, Big City       
The Plucky Squire         
Super Mario Party Jamboree

Fighting Game of the Year
Blazing Strike   
DRAGON BALL: Sparking! ZERO 
Mortal Kombat 1: Khaos Reigns
TEKKEN 8         
UNDERDOGS

Racing Game of the Year
F1® 24 
MotoGP™24    
NIGHT-RUNNERS™ PROLOGUE

Role-Playing Game of the Year
FINAL FANTASY VII REBIRTH      
Dragon Age: The Veilguard       
ELDEN RING: Shadow of the Erdtree      
Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth   
Metaphor: ReFantazio

Sports Game of the Year
EA SPORTS College Football 25  
EA SPORTS FC 25          
MLB The Show 24         
NBA 2K25

Strategy/Simulation Game of the Year
Balatro
Caves of Qud    
Frostpunk 2     
Tactical Breach Wizards
Satisfactory

Immersive Reality Technical Achievement
Alien: Rogue Incursion  
Batman: Arkham Shadow         
Skydance's BEHEMOTH 
Starship Home 
UNDERDOGS

Immersive Reality Game of the Year
Alien: Rogue Incursion  
Batman: Arkham Shadow         
Escaping Wonderland   
Skydance's BEHEMOTH 
UNDERDOGS

Outstanding Achievement for an Independent Game
ANIMAL WELL  
Balatro
Grunn  
INDIKA 
Mouthwashing

Mobile Game of the Year
Balatro
Halls of Torment          
Monument Valley 3      
Paper Trail       
Wuthering Waves

Online Game of the Year
Call of Duty: Black Ops 6           
Diablo IV: Vessel of Hatred       
Helldivers 2      
Marvel Rivals   
Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2

Outstanding Achievement in Game Design
ANIMAL WELL  
Astro Bot         
Balatro
Helldivers 2      
UFO 50

Outstanding Achievement in Game Direction
1000xRESIST    
ANIMAL WELL  
Lorelei and the Laser Eyes         
Riven   
Thank Goodness You're Here!

Game of the Year
Astro Bot
Balatro
Black Myth: Wukong
Helldivers 2
Indiana Jones and the Great Circle

