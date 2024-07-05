Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: Hardie Softworks, Kiopioke

2D Puzzle Platformer Kiopioke Receives July Release Date

The new 2D puzzle platformer title Kiopioke has a release date, as the game will arrive on PC via Steam in just a couple of weeks.

Article Summary Kiopioke, a 2D puzzle platformer, launches on Steam July 18, 2024.

Play as a bird utilizing wall-poking mechanics to soar through levels.

Encounter a charming cast and engage in story-driven adventure.

Explore a whimsical world with intricate puzzles and vibrant art.

Indie game developer and publisher Hardie Softworks has given their latest game, Kiopioke, an official release date this month. In case you haven't seen the game yet, players will navigate a number of quick and quirky puzzles across giant levels, all as a resourceful burd with a broken wing. Along the way, you'll make friends and find new ways of doing things in this epic challenge. We have more info about the game for you here as it will be released on PC via Steam on July 18, 2024.

Kiopioke

In Kiopioke!, you take control of a determined bird whose dreams of flight seem shattered by a broken wing. But fear not! This plucky protagonist discovers a unique way to overcome this obstacle. By poking into walls, building tension, and launching yourself into the air, you'll find a whole new way to soar. This innovative mechanic turns every wall, ledge, and obstacle into an opportunity for creative problem-solving and exhilarating platforming action. Soar through beautifully crafted levels filled with intricate puzzles and delightful surprises. As you explore, you'll encounter a diverse cast of characters who add depth and charm to your journey. From friendly allies offering helpful advice to mischievous frenemies with their own agendas, the world of Kiopioke! is brimming with life.

Propel with Wall-Poking Mechanics: Overcome the loss of flight by poking into walls, building tension, and launching yourself into the air.

Overcome the loss of flight by poking into walls, building tension, and launching yourself into the air. Masterful Maneuvering: Navigate intricate levels filled with obstacles, requiring precision and creative problem-solving.

Navigate intricate levels filled with obstacles, requiring precision and creative problem-solving. Captivating Cast of Characters: Meet a diverse group of friends, frenemies, and foes, each adding depth and charm to your adventure.

Meet a diverse group of friends, frenemies, and foes, each adding depth and charm to your adventure. Whimsical Wonder: Enjoy beautifully crafted environments and delightful character designs that bring the world to life.

Enjoy beautifully crafted environments and delightful character designs that bring the world to life. Engaging Story: Experience a heartwarming tale of resilience, friendship, and discovery as you help a determined bird soar again.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!