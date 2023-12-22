Posted in: Capcom, Games, Nerd Food, Pop Culture, Resident Evil, Video Games | Tagged: GameFlavor, soda

GameFlavor Releases Resident Evil-Themed Drink Items

Would you like to get a refreshing drink from a Resident Evil typewriter ribbon? GameFlavor has a few new collectible drink items.

GameFlavor has partnered up with Capcom for a special Resident Evil promotion, as they have created several familiar items with a new drink. The company has created the First Aid Drink Collector's Box, which contains ten First Aid "Spray Bottles" that actually contain a lime mint flavored soda. The box also comes with four typewriter ink ribbons that contain four different colored powders that you can use with the soda to make flavored cocktails. If you wish to get your hands on it, they've only made 4,750 boxes and are selling them at about $190 per box. While we can't attest to the flavor because we haven't had a chance to sample any of it, the look of this entire thing is for the ultimate fan who has to have everything related to the series. We have more details on it for you below in case you're looking to purchase.

Unleashing an unparalleled survival experience since 1996, we bring you the strictly limited Resident Evil First Aid Spray Drink Collector's Box. This official premium collectible includes ten immersive drinks and game-related herbs that will take you right back to the heart of the Resident Evil universe. A tantalizing blend of cucumber-lime-mint encapsulates the refreshing taste of our Resident Evil-inspired First-Aid Spray drinks. Recharge your energy levels or reenact your favorite scenes from the iconic game, relishing each sip of survival. Limited to only 4750, the First Aid Spray Collector's Box is a must-have for every Resident Evil enthusiast.

One of the 4750 uniquely numbered First Aid Spray Collector's Boxes, inspired by the revered franchise.

Ten 330ml Resident Evil-inspired First-Aid Spray drinks with a refreshing cucumber-lime-mint flavor, perfect for those intense gaming sessions.

One spray cap—an homage to the first game.

Four Ink Ribbons featuring distinct Resident Evil-inspired herbs: Hibiscus (red), Green Matcha (green), Turmeric (yellow), and Aronia (blue).

Four recipe cards for creating your non-alcoholic Resident Evil-based cocktails at home.

A Certificate of Authenticity, uniquely assigned and handwritten, proving your exclusive ownership.

GameFlavor's Resident Evil First Aid Drink Collector's Box Artbook—a trip down the memory lane of horror survival.

