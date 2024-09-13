Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Mega Cat Studios, Video Games | Tagged: five nights at freddy's, Five Nights At Freddy’s: Into the Pit Gets

Five Nights At Freddy's: Into The Pit Gets Console Date

Five Nights At Freddy’s: Into The Pit has confirmed the official console release date, as we'll see it come out later this month

Article Summary Five Nights At Freddy's: Into The Pit releases on PS4, PS5, Switch, and Xbox Series on Sept 27, 2024.

Dive into an adventure as Oswald battles past animatronics to save his family in a haunted pizzeria's past.

Solve puzzles, uncover secrets, and experience horror in this new addition to the Five Nights At Freddy's franchise.

Enjoy multiple endings, immersive storytelling, and relentless terror across different time periods.

Indie game developer and publisher Mega Cat Studios have confirmed the console release date for Five Nights at Freddy's: Into the Pit, as it arrives later this month. We now know the game will be released for the PS4, PS5, Nintendo Switch, and the Xbox Series consoles on September 27, 2024. Along with the news comes a brand-new trailer, showing off a little bit of what the game will play like on consoles, which you can check out above. Enjoy the trailer as we wait out the next two weeks.

Five Nights At Freddy's: Into the Pit

Jump into the pit and immerse yourself in a new chapter in the Five Nights at Freddy's universe. Oswald wishes his town, and his life, weren't so boring. That all changes when he explores the ball pit in a rundown pizzeria and finds himself in the past. However, Oswald's deepest desire will have an unexpected cost… Survive five nights of terror in this chilling adventure game. Emerging in the past, players will solve puzzles, gather clues, and travel through time as they evade bloodthirsty animatronics and attempt to save their father and children from the pizzeria's past. Travel between time periods, gather clues, and outrun the threat relentlessly pursuing you. Move swiftly and stay hidden, and you may just survive. But be careful—it's not just your own life that's on the line. Oswald's father and children from the past could all meet their end if you don't save them.

Experience the heart-pounding adventure of a beloved entry in the Five Nights at Freddy's franchise, Into the Pit.

Solve satisfying puzzles intertwined with an adrenaline-fueled story.

Immerse yourself in a narrative experience.

Try to save your friends, your family, and your own life.

Uncover secrets that span decades.

Discover different endings.

Escape the clutches of the animatronic creatures wreaking havoc across time.

