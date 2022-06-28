505 Games Acquires Puzzle Quest Publisher D3 Go

505 Games announced this week they have officially acquired the mobile game developer D3 Go and all of the games under it. The goal of the acquisition is to help expand the company's focus in the Free-to-Play (F2P) market, which they're getting some major footing in considering the company has published Marvel Puzzle Quest and Puzzle Quest: The Legend Returns. The new deal gives 505 exclusive ownership of the entire Puzzle Quest franchise, which falls in line with the 2021 purchase of Infinity Plus Two, the Australian studio and creators of the Puzzle Quest series. We have more info on the deal below as it looks like D3 Go will essentially be folded into the company along with all of its employees.

The inherited titles from D3 Go! will continue to operate and be supported with new content under 505 Games, with additional investments in the near future. The publishing team of 8 will be joining the 505 Games US office in Calabasas, California. D3 Go! is a leading publisher and developer of original and licensed interactive entertainment games and has created some of the best player experiences on major gaming platforms and mobile devices. The team has produced 9 titles including Puzzle Quest: The Legend Returns, and the popular Super Hero match-3 game, Marvel Puzzle Quest, which has captured the attention of gamers and critics over the past 9 years and still going. D3 Go! will be the company's eighth acquisition to date and the latest to build on quality in-house talent. Other studios include Infinity Plus 2, DR Studios located in the United Kingdom and Kunos Simulazioni in Italy. The 505 Games F2P portfolio has several projects currently in development, leveraging the expertise of each studio across various genres and multiple platforms.

"D3 Go! has done a brilliant job bringing some of the biggest Puzzle Quest titles to market, and it was a natural fit for us to welcome them into the 505 Games family, building on our library of owned IP," said Clive Robert, Head of Free-to-Play at 505 Games. "This acquisition marks the second for us in only two years as we continue our dedication to growing the F2P business unit and bringing to gamers the best there is to offer – from original games, to powerhouse licenses, and beyond."