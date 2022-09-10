50th Warframe Styanax Is Now Available In The Game

Digital Extremes released a new update this week for Warframe as Styanax has arrived with some new additions for you to explore. Along with this latest Tenno addition, the devs have also made Veilbreaker live, giving you a brand new single-player story quest, multiplayer boss showdowns, and a number of quality-of-life changes to help improve the game. We have a few notes from the team about these additions below, along with a couple of trailers for it, which includes a special anime trailer for Styanax!

50th Warframe Styanax

A mythic warrior of shield and spear, Styanax is Digital Extremes' 50th playable Warframe making his way into the Origin System on all platforms today with Warframe's Veilbreaker update. Styanax wields a mighty Axios Javelin that can push back enemies on hit and a powerful Tharros Strike shield attack that reduces enemy defenses and restores health with each enemy hit. Styanax can also hurl a barrage of javelins to damage multiple enemies in a broad area with Final Stand. For a limited time, Warframe players can claim the ancient warrior Styanax for free by logging into the game through Wednesday, September 21 at 11:59 p.m. ET.

New Single-Player Quest

Fan-favorite Grineer Kahl-175 returns as a playable character in a new single-player introductory Quest following the events of the critically-acclaimed update, The New War. With the help of Daughter of the Entrati family, players will go hands-on with Kahl-175, utilizing powerful abilities and tech to fight their way through an enemy onslaught while circumventing Sentient technology to free Kahl's brothers captive. Alongside a new Quest, players can join the action with their friends to take down powerful Archon boss enemies, returning as replayable multiplayer Archon Hunt missions. This is just the beginning of Kahl's adventures in the Origin System – coming soon, new weekly missions with Kahl at the center of the action will be added to Warframe for players to jump into.

Veilbreaker Warrior Supporter Packs

Rescue Kahl's brothers and rise to power with new Grineer-inspired armaments! With Warframe's Veilbreaker Warrior Supporter Pack, players can instantly add new and exclusive Weapons, Customizations, and Cosmetics for a limited time, including the Slaytra Machete, Afentis Speargun, the Fog of War Ephemera, and the inspirational For My Brothers Glyph. All supporter packs also come equipped with 350 Platinum and 7-Day Affinity and 7-Day Credit Boosters.