911 Operator Board Game Announced For 2023 Release

Games Operators, in cooperation with Arvis Games, announced that they will eventually be publishing 911 Operator Board Game. The game is aimed at bringing all of the action and drama of the video game to the tabletop as you will be playing a 911 operator in charge of directing officers where they are most needed in the city, while also trying to keep a little bit of civility on the streets in your own way. What's more, there will also be a 112 Operator version released in other countries. At the moment, the plan is to release it sometime in 2023, but not before they launch a Kickstarter for the game to get some additional funding for publishing. For now, where's more info from the team and a trailer for the game.

"911 Operator Board Game is based on the bestselling PC games – 911 Operator and 112 Operator, both published by the Polish company, Games Operators. The tabletop game is produced in cooperation with Arvis Games. The gameplay focuses on locating incidents and dispatching police, medic, and fire units to save the city and its people.

LOCATE INCIDENTS, DISPATCH UNITS, AND SAVE YOUR CITY in a semi-coop board game for 1–4 players from the creators of PC games such as 911 Operator, 112 Operator, and Infection Free Zone!

in a semi-coop board game for 1–4 players from the creators of PC games such as 911 Operator, 112 Operator, and Infection Free Zone! BECOME THE BEST EMERGENCY OPERATORS IN THE CITY . The real heroes behind the first line of defense. You'll need to work together to save the people from dire situations while trying to become the best of the best.

. The real heroes behind the first line of defense. You'll need to work together to save the people from dire situations while trying to become the best of the best. ANSWER THE CALLS AND SOLVE INCIDENTS. Each card has different incident points that differ between police, medic, and fire departments. And calls have time limits to show how fast they need to be resolved. The right units at the incident location can help to solve the incidents as much as their power level. When all incident chips on a location in collected, the incident is resolved."