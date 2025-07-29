Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: A Fistful of Yankees

A Fistful of Yankees Confirmed For Mid-August Release

Looking for sa tactical game that reminds you of spaghetti western films? A Fistful of Yankees will be coming out next month

Article Summary A Fistful of Yankees launches mid-August, bringing tactical western action from Pulsar Creation and indie.io.

Lead Union soldiers through real-time strategy battles against bandits, gangs, and outlaws in the Wild West.

Every fight demands quick thinking, dynamic use of cover, and soldier abilities to survive being outnumbered.

Six campaign chapters each offer unique challenges, streamlined Prestige system, and tough strategic decisions.

Indie game developer Pulsar Creation and publisher indie.io have put a release date on their new tactical western game, A Fistful of Yankees. If you love the old spaghetti western films, then you'll get a kick out of this one, as you'll lead a group of Yankee soldiers on a mission to tame parts of the Wild West and bring order to the chaos of robbers, gangs, banditos, and more. All presented in real-time strategy gameplay as you'll find the best way to take control and hopefully not lose anyone. Enjoy the trailer and info from he devs as the game arrives on August 14.

A Fistful of Yankees

A Fistful of Yankees draws on the long and proud tradition of spaghetti westerns, creating a new take on an old genre. Instead of a man with no name or a band of desperados, players take control of Union soldiers sent to a desolate fort in the middle of nowhere. Little does their commander suspect that this simple assignment will take his fistful of men far beyond the badlands, deep into the untamed frontier. There, where guns are cheap and life even cheaper, he will have to separate the good from the bad and from the ugly, fighting against all odds.

Combat is at the heart of the game, with each firefight taking place in real time. Frequently outgunned and outnumbered, players need to react to developing situations fast, thinking on their feet and using both the environment and their soldiers' abilities to gain the upper hand. Cover is essential, as anyone caught in open, be they soldier or vaquero, will soon bite the dust in a hail of bullets, while a well-thrown stick of dynamite by a brute or a flanking charge by a cavalryman can snatch victory from the jaws of defeat.

Each of the six chapters brings with it unique tactical situations to face. From routing bandits in the badlands, through responding to ambushes and desperate defenses in the middle of Navajo territory, to train attacks and beyond, each scenario is a challenge. Sometimes players will have ample time to prepare and plan out their defense, at others, they will have to react to the rapidly changing situation and react to the situation. The strategic layer is streamlined to be as unobtrusive as possible, with reinforcements managed by a straightforward Prestige system: The better the Yankees perform in battle, the more soldiers the captain will be able to field, in a fluid, streamlined system that introduces just enough complexity to be fun without being overwhelming.

