A Juggler's Tale Is Set For Release In Late-September

Indie developer Kaleidoscube and publisher Mixtvision revealed this week that they'll be releasing A Juggler's Tale near the end of this month. This game looks really cool as you are manning a marionette with strings connected to them to move around, almost as if the entire world they're in is a small children's play. The strings can both help and hinder you as you make your way across the world, which is a fun mechanic to add in to make things both challenging and puzzle-like. The game will be released on September 29th for PC and all three major consoles. You can check out what the game will be like in the trailer below.

The string puppet Abby flees from her captors into freedom and adventure: a world of beauty and wonder – but also danger! She finds herself in a war-torn, medieval fairytale, surrounded by ravaged, starving citizens and hunted by the relentless cut-throat, Tonda. Who can she trust? Can she avoid the traps and betrayal? Despite dangling from her threads, Abby learns that she can still influence her destiny – if only by winning over the audience. Help Abby navigate a traumatized, yet hauntingly beautiful world. Lead her forward through riddles and around traps, evade her pursuers and find – perhaps – freedom!

A Juggler's Tale offers fascinating riddles and intense story moments all around the mystical puppet theatre setting. The strings are not only a visual representation of the strong connection between storyteller and puppet, they are also our main game mechanic, creating lots of unique puzzle moments. The storyteller and puppeteer Jack shows his audience the theater play of Abby, an imprisoned circus artiste. She escapes the circus and gets to explore a fairytale world, but after a brief moment of freedom finds herself dragged into the dangers this world has to offer: She crosses raging rivers, bandit camps and traps, always accompanied by the lyrical rhymes of Jack's story. He talks about Abby's fears and helps her in difficult situations – while holding the strings of his puppet firmly in his ever-helpful hands.