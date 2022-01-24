A Memoir Blue Is Set To Release On PC & Consoles In Late March

Annapurna Interactive has revealed that A Memoir Blue finally has a proper release date as the game will be coming out in late March. The game has had a bit of an unpredictable movement the past month or so, as developer Cloisters Interactive originally stated we'd be getting the game sometime in February. Then shortly after that announcement was made, the promo trailer for it was taken down and any mention of a February release was quietly taken down. Neither company really gave any indication or reason for the change, they just did it.

We're guessing, like a lot of companies have done during the pandemic, that the team decided to take a little extra time with it before release so they could work out any lingering issues and make it ready for play the day it comes out without any patches. We'll see if that comes true or not as the game will officially become available on March 24th, 2021 for Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Xbox Game Pass, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch, and on PC for Steam and the Windows Store. You can enjoy the latest trailer for the game down at the bottom.

A song from years ago triggers a flood of memories for champion swimmer Miriam. Embark on an evocative journey through her turbulent childhood and the complicated relationship she shared with her devoted mother. A Memoir Blue is an interactive poem about a superstar athlete and the all-encompassing love between mother and daughter. A unique aesthetic combining hand-drawn and 3D art brings Miriam's magical-realist journey to life, as she swims into the depths of her memories. A series of gameplay vignettes blends sacrifice and heartbreak with victory and pride as she reconnects with her inner child and deepens the love she shares with her mother.

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: A MEMOIR BLUE | Release Date Trailer (https://youtu.be/hwYLJZ6n8s0)