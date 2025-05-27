Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: Duet Night Abyss, Hero Games, Pan Studio

Duet Night Abyss Reveals Final Closed Beta Launch Date

As the game works its way to a release date, Duet Night Abyss has revealed the final Closed Beta will take place this June

Article Summary Duet Night Abyss announces its final Closed Beta for June, signaling an upcoming full release.

New trailer highlights Truffle and Filbert’s combat styles and deepens their backstory.

Combat features seamless melee and ranged transitions with unique weapon forging systems.

Dialogue choices impact character development via the innovative Impression metric system.

Indie game developer Pan Studio and publisher Hero Games have confirmed they will be holding one final Closed Beta for Duet Night Abyss next month. This is about as close to a final version of the game as you're going to see as they are doing what looks to be the final testing ahead of launch. Along with the announcement, the team released a brand-new trailer showcasing Truffle and Filbert, as they go a bit deeper into the backstory of the two and show off more of their combat skills. You can sign up for the CBT until June 2, and then after that, players can sign up via the official website or the lucky draw event for a chance to join the Final Beta.

Duet Night Abyss

Duet Night Abyss emerges as a brand-new modern fantasy adventure RPG with an exceptional level of freedom, making a splash with its first gameplay trailer. Impressive gameplay, immersive combat, exquisite art, and captivating music, it has garnered attention from both the gaming community and media within the industry. The developers have announced plans for its release on both mobile and PC platforms. The game has officially entered its technical testing phase, currently available exclusively on PC, with an end date yet to be announced.

A key feature of the game's combat is the fluid transition between melee and ranged weapons, underpinned by a comprehensive weapon system. This trailer also unveils the game's "Forging" system — an essential mechanic for diversifying one's armament. Beyond weapons, players can also craft a variety of items and accessories, which further enriches the character progression. Within both daily quests and storyline progressions, an innovative"Impression" system has been introduced, comprising five distinct metrics: Wisdom, Morality, Benefit, Chaos, and Empathy. Choices made during dialogues appear to influence character development and might even alter the endings of quests or stories.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!