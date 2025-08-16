Posted in: Final Fantasy, Final Fantasy VII, Games, Mobile Games, Square Enix | Tagged: Boba Bear, Final Fantasy VII: Ever Crisis

Final Fantasy VII Ever Crisis Reveals Boba Bear Pop-Up Collab

Final Fantasy VII Ever Crisis will be celebrating its second anniversary next month with an all-new Boba Bear Pop-Up collaboration

Article Summary Final Fantasy VII Ever Crisis teams up with Boba Bear for a themed pop-up cafe in Los Angeles Koreatown.

The Seventh Heaven Bar pop-up will feature special drinks, mini-games, photo ops, and immersive décor.

Anniversary preview event set for September 7, with exclusive early access for select fans and guests.

Pop-up officially opens September 22, running through December 31, 2025; reservations encouraged.

Square Enix announced a new partnership with Boba Bear, as the two will launch a special pop-up cafe featuring Final Fantasy VII Ever Crisis. The collab is part of the game's Second Anniversary plans, as they are treating this like a super-exclusive event that will run through the latter third of the year, kicking off on September 22. You'll have a chance to reserve a spot and hang out in a cafe in Koreatown in Los Angeles, with a community preview happening on September 7. We have the finer details below as to how you can check out the shop.

Final Fantasy VII Ever Crisis x Boba Bear Pop-Up

The pop-up transforms the popular boba shop into Final Fantasy VII's Seventh Heaven Bar featuring themed drinks, immersive décor, mini-games, photo ops, and more. The Final Fantasy VII Ever Crisis themed venue officially opens on September 22 and runs through December 31, 2025. The company also announced that prior to the Grand Opening, they will host a special Final Fantasy VII Ever Crisis anniversary celebration at Boba Bear. Attendees will get a sneak peek at the venue, enjoy themed drinks, and more with members of the Square Enix Community team on September 7 from 2:00 pm – 11:00 pm.

Reservations for the Anniversary event open on August 30 at BobaBear.com. The company is also offering 25 Final Fantasy VII Ever Crisis players and their plus 1s the chance to gain Early Access from 2:00 pm – 5:00 pm, allowing them to experience the festivities in a more intimate gathering. Early Access recipients will also receive free entry and one free drink. Interested parties can submit their request to be considered for Early Access starting today through August 24 on their forums. Early Access recipients will be notified via a formal invite by Square Enix Customer Support representatives on or around August 28. The Final Fantasy VII Ever Crisis pop-up opens to the public on September 22 through December 31, 2025. Reservations are encouraged, but not required. Boba Bear is located in Koreatown at 414 S. Western Ave #C in Los Angeles, California.

