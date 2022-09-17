Behold Studios Announces New Game Mahou Senshi Cosplay Club

Behold Studios, the minds behind Chroma Squad and Knights Of Pen & Paper announced a new game called Mahou Senshi Cosplay Club. In the same fashion as their previous titles, this will be a turn-based RPG in which you will work to create the ultimate cosplay magic girl cosplay outfits, which you will then take into battle at conventions across the world. The game is still in development and doesn't have a release window left, but based on what the company has previously done with their titles, this is sure to be an amazing RPG. We have more info and the announcement trailer below.

In Mahou Senshi Cosplay Club the studio is focusing in creating a story driven RPG with their very well-known twist of mixing realities of imagination and meta reference. This time a Magical Girl gets her power from starting a journey in becoming a Cosplayer, and the game will allow you to create costumes and fight in turn-based battles using the costumes you create. The game features a complete RPG set in a cosplaying world. You'll have the opportunity to explore events and exhibitions to participate in cosplaying contests. Through exploration, you will expand your inventory with new materials and design parts so you can be more creative on crafting new costumes. As shown in the announcement trailer, it will be possible to collect magical Pins, each of them giving you different abilities and skills. Create your own Magical Girl costumes! Find and learn new shapes and gather new palettes to be even more creative. There is no limit other than your own imagination.

Fight in Turn-Based Battles. Each costume earns you attributes and carry skills to overcome your foes in battle. There is no single path or strategy!

Explore events and contests. Discover new quests, explore different settings, find new types of materials and improve your crafting level!

Traverse through this amazing story of self-knowledge and self-improvement, as you make friends and help them become amazing cosplayers too!

Quick and Dynamic tactical RPG. Expect energy and fearlessness in these fights!

Inspired by our previous game, Chroma Squad. Live this amazing experience in the same world where the rangers saved the world from Lord Gaga and his evil boss Villain-X.

Collect more than 40 unique pins inspired by Magical Goddesses, each one giving you different skills in Battle.

Handcrafted and beautifully written main quest, with dialogues, cutscenes and many cool looking NPCs to get to know.

High replay value! Every time you play you'll have different side quests and NPCs different from the last time you played. There are many ways of getting to the story end!