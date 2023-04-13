A Mystic Hero Event Begins Today In Pokémon GO The Mystic Hero event begins today in Pokémon GO, offering Trainers Special Research that culminates in an encounter with a costumed Lapras.

A new event begins today in Pokémon GO. This is a very low-key event with very little new content added to the game. It focuses on a simple Special Research questline that will culminate in a single encounter with a new Shiny-capable Lapras wearing a Blanche-themed accessory.

Here's what's happening in the new Mystic Hero event in Pokémon GO:

Date and time: Thursday, April 13, 2023, at 10:00 a.m. to Monday, April 17, 2023, at 8:00 p.m. local time.

New release: Lapras wearing a Blanche-themed accessory will be available through a Special Research questline called A Mystic Hero. This is the only way to encounter Lapras, and it will be Shiny-capable. It does say "an encounter," implying we will only get one of these Lapras, meaning that those who get the Shiny will not get the standard.

Field Research: Tasks that focus on evolving Pokémon and catching Pokémon will unlock Stardust and Evolution items, giving us more fodder to delete from our Item Bags when they fill up.

Event bonus: Double XP for evolving Pokémon Lure Modules activated during the event will last for three hours Two guaranteed Candy XL for evolving Pokémon: This is big! Key into this one!



This is a bit of a nightmare for Shiny collectors and Living Dex players, as even those who do get Shiny Blanche Lapras will not get the standard Blanche Lapras.

One thing to note is that this is certainly the start of a series. We are sure to get an Instinct Hero and a Valor Hero to follow, likely all during the current Season of Rising Heroes. I can only hope that the culmination of these events will allow players the chance to catch more than one of the featured Pokémon.

Stay tuned for more updates on events and raids coming to Pokémon GO right here at Bleeding Cool.