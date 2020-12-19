A New Update Hits Godfall Along With 2021 Notifications

Gearbox Publishing released a new blog this week revealing a new update for Godfall as well as a look ahead into 2021. The latest update adds in changes to help with input buffering as well as various issues that were causing hitches and stuttering. There are also over a dozen quality of life improvements that have been added to help across the board, the introduction of the Field of View slider, and platform-specific fixes related to multiplayer, visual effects, animations, weapons, equipment, and more The company also released a blog post, which we have a snippet of below, from Counterplay Games' CEO, Keith Lee, talking about what to expect for updates in 2021.

In the last few weeks we've pushed 5 updates with the immediate goal that you have a smooth and enjoyable experience, focusing on stability and performance. Though this goal remains true moving forward, our team's attention will now focus on delivering fresh content for you to experience!

In very early 2021, we plan to launch a free Content Update called the Primal Content update with more challenging content to test your mettle! Additionally, there will be a way for you to progress and improve your character even after reaching max level. More exact details will come at a later date, and we look forward to sharing this feature set as we progress through development. From the beginning, we remain true to our word that Godfall is not a live-service title replete with in-game microtransactions or seasonal passes.

For this current update, we've delivered more than a dozen QoL improvements (including mass salvage), a swath of bug fixes, and listened to your requests to rework and finetune the player input buffering. As we sprint into 2021, we will continue to strive for excellence so you can have a truly enjoyable experience. At the same time, the team will be hard at work on delivering the next Content Update and Expansion as planned, along with even more quality of life improvements.