Posted in: Games, Saber Interactive, Video Games | Tagged: a quiet place, A Quiet Place: The Road Ahead, Stormind Games

A Quiet Place: The Road Ahead Drops Hide & Seek Dev Diary

Check out the latest developer diary for A Quiet Place: The Road Ahead as the developers show off the hide and seek gameplay

Article Summary Check out the developer diary for A Quiet Place: The Road Ahead, revealing intense hide and seek gameplay.

Gameplay emphasizes silence and strategic hiding to evade terrifying predatory creatures in an apocalyptic world.

Experience a gripping story as a young survivor facing horrifying creatures and emotional family conflicts.

Use wits and scavenged tools to navigate and survive the eerie remains of civilization, releasing October 17, 2024.

Saber Interactive and developer Stormind Games released a new developer diary for A Quiet Place: The Road Ahead today, as they go over some of the Hide and Seek mechanics. Much like the films, you'll need to stay quiet and find a place to hide from the aliens who have completely decimated humanity. This video shows off everything you need to know, along with some gameplay, to help you survive. Enjoy the video as the game is still on track to be released on October 17, 2024.

A Quiet Place: The Road Ahead

Capturing the frantic terror, unnerving atmosphere, and gripping human drama that made the franchise famous, A Quiet Place: The Road Ahead is designed for fans of films, horror games, and story-driven adventures alike. Experience the journey of a young woman struggling to endure not only the nightmarish creatures of the apocalypse, but also the anguish of interpersonal family conflicts and her own inner fears. With nothing more than your wits and the simple tools you can scavenge, you'll have to overcome the many treacherous challenges and obstacles that lay ahead, all while trying to survive an ever-present threat of unknown enemies. Just don't make a sound…

A New Story in the A Quiet Place Universe: Embark on a dramatic new adventure in the world of the blockbuster A Quiet Place saga. Discover an untold tale of fear and courage as a young survivor trying to endure the eerie new nightmare of the apocalypse.

Embark on a dramatic new adventure in the world of the blockbuster A Quiet Place saga. Discover an untold tale of fear and courage as a young survivor trying to endure the eerie new nightmare of the apocalypse. Feel the Unnerving Terror of Silence: Experience absolute horror as you hide, distract, and sneak past the ultimate predatory creatures. But beware: even a single noise can give you away.

Experience absolute horror as you hide, distract, and sneak past the ultimate predatory creatures. But beware: even a single noise can give you away. Survive the End of the World: Discover your own path forward through the disquieting remains of human civilization, using your wits and ingenuity to observe each environment, leverage whatever tools you can find, and overcome the dangers all around you.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!