A Storied Life: Tabitha Announced For 2026 Release

Clean the house of a departed family member and piece together memories in A Storied Life: Tabitha, coming out sometime in 2026

Article Summary A Storied Life: Tabitha is a narrative puzzle game coming to PC in 2026 from Lab42 Games and Secret Mode.

Sort, pack, and decide which cherished belongings to keep as you clean out a loved one’s country house.

Every saved item unlocks story words to fill memoir gaps, branching the life story in new directions.

Strategic packing, relaxing puzzles, and emotional choices make each playthrough unique and personal.

Indie game developer Lab42 Games and publisher Secret Mode revealed a brand-new game this week, as we got our first look at A Storied Life: Tabitha. This is a narrative puzzle game where you find yourself cleaning out a home after an elderly loved one has passed away. Everything you keep tells a story, as you must sort for valuables and keepsakes while truing to piece together missing blocks from their soon-to-be-published memoirs. Enjoy the trailer and info here as the game will arrive sometime in 2026.

A Storied Life: Tabitha

In A Storied Life: Tabitha, players will arrive at the house of someone close to them who has recently died, to find a ruined memoir and a letter of interest from a publisher. Picking through the items that made up this person's life, you'll choose what stories you want to tell from their past, using the belongings they've left behind. Each room of the house is filled with trinkets and treasures, but you can only keep so many items. Carefully position objects in a cardboard box and use bubble wrap and tape to secure fragile belongings and strengthen the box for heavier items. Decide what will stay with you, what will be sold, and what will be discarded as you check cupboards and drawers and rearrange furniture to uncover everything still waiting to be found.

Once you've packed up a room, it's time to write a chapter. Each item comes with its own list of words to fill out the memoir, and each word takes the story in entirely new directions. Will you remember this person as a loving parent? A shy recluse? Or perhaps an erratic eccentric? The choice is yours – though the publisher might not appreciate it if your story makes no sense. A Storied Life: Tabitha is an original game from the team at Lab42 Games, a frequent collaborator with publisher Secret Mode on ports for influential wholesome games like A Little to the Left and Wobbledogs Console Edition. It will launch on PC in early 2026.

House Clearing With Care: Explore a picturesque country house and pack away its contents, room by room. Move furniture, lift rugs, and open cupboards to uncover hidden and forgotten objects. What separates cherished items from rubbish? Slowly sift through fragments of someone's past and decide whether to keep, auction, or discard each object.

Explore a picturesque country house and pack away its contents, room by room. Move furniture, lift rugs, and open cupboards to uncover hidden and forgotten objects. What separates cherished items from rubbish? Slowly sift through fragments of someone's past and decide whether to keep, auction, or discard each object. Relaxing Packing Puzzles: You can't keep everything. Move and rotate items to fit them into boxes. Limited space and weight considerations mean you must let some things go. Strengthen boxes with tape and vacuum pack soft goods to fit more in. Don't forget to bubble wrap fragile objects or they may break when unpacking.

You can't keep everything. Move and rotate items to fit them into boxes. Limited space and weight considerations mean you must let some things go. Strengthen boxes with tape and vacuum pack soft goods to fit more in. Don't forget to bubble wrap fragile objects or they may break when unpacking. Restore Your Loved One's Memoirs: Every item you save unlocks a set of associated words. Use these to mend the gaps in the damaged memoirs, completing the sentences to reveal a storied life. You determine how the past is recorded. Uplifting, silly, shocking, funny, sombre… the memoirs have many potential branches, and every decision is yours.

