A2 Softworks Announces Gatewalkers Coming In Q2 2021

A2 Softworks revealed this week that they will be bringing their action-adventure title Gatewalkers to PC, PS4, and Xbox One in Q2 2021. The game is a unique blend of action and co-op survival RPG as you can compete in a single-player campaign or work together with up to four players as you will fight terrifying monsters, survive extreme weather conditions, and "do whatever you can to get back home in one piece". The game looks pretty rad, but so far with it being this far out, we only have a small taste of it from the trailer below. We'll keep an eye on development, but for now, kick back and enjoy the video.

Take on the role of one of the "Gatewalkers" – a member of an elite organization called The Guild, who, along with his fellow teammates, is being sent to explore distant corners of the universe to save their homeland. During your journey through the Gates that the Ancients have built, and other mysterious constructs found in all reachable worlds, you will face various dangers. And while facing them, you will only be able to depend on your quick reflexes to move around the battlefield, plan your actions, and co-operate with your team members. Enemies that you'll encounter will require you to adjust both your strategy and equipment to defeat them. Remember, however, that changing equipment results in a change to your fighting style too, as all your skills are attributed to particular elements of your armor and weapons. Last but not least will be taking good care of your mental health or caring for your other basic needs, as these are as crucial to being victorious in your mission as making sure that your guns are loaded and your armor patched.