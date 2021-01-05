A3 Kicks Off 2021 With A New Update Called "Still Alive"

Netmarble released a brand new update into A3 to kick off the new year as players can now experience being "Still Alive". The update includes a new Time Attack mode called Adrasil's Trial, as well as a 10+ player cross-server Guild content known as Entangled Borders, and several New Year's themed events. Adrasil's Trial will have you join in two-three player parties where you'll have to defeat monsters in short order to determine who the best warrior is this season. Meanwhile, the Entangled Borders addition has four guilds that will compete to defeat monsters in their territory the quickest, all while trying to invade other territories or conquer field areas at the same time. You can read more about the other events below.

Three new Legendary Soul Linkers – Pirea (Attack Type), Kamillo (Support Type), and Ires (Defense Type)

New Floors to Dark Lighthouse ­– Players can climb Floors 48-60 and can collect accessories and Ethers upon clearing every fourth floor. By conquering the top floor, players will earn one Ancient Accessory .

120 Level 'Legendary ★ Equipment' – All new Legendary ★ Equipment can now be earned for players

A3 New Year Check-In : By logging in every day for seven days, players can collect a variety of rewards, with a 5 ★ Heroic Guaranteed Soulstar awaiting players on the 7th day

New Year In-Game Events from Dec.29 to Jan. 14

Year End's Exchange Event / New Year's Diamond Consumption Event – Players can use the Event Exchange Tickets for rewards, including the Heroic Accessary Box . Players are also given rewards based on the amount of Diamonds bought.

