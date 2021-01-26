Academia: School Simulator Will Be Fully Released On January 28th

Developer and publisher Squeaky Wheel revealed Academia: School Simulator is leaving Steam's Early Access on January 28th. The game was announced back in December as a sim where you can build the school of your dreams… to a degree. You'll also have to manage it which includes hitting teachers, setting courses, getting a staff together, setting regulations, and ultimately dealing with school-related situations as they arise. You can read more about the game below as it will drop as a full game on Thursday.

Build a high school with fantastic facilities like science labs, basketball courts, and art rooms, or do the bare minimum and live off government subsidies! Will you offer your delinquent students counseling, or simply send them to detention to let them waste their lives away? Will you hire the best teachers or cheap out and build giant classrooms with a 1:100 teacher to student ratio? Will you build enough toilets, or snicker as your students are forced to relieve themselves in the bushes? The choice is yours!

Academia : School Simulator is a cheerful yet challenging management game from the artist of Prison Architect and the studio that brought you Political Animals. Student motivation is driven by various needs, including hygiene, hunger, and discipline, and they'll become even more complex as time goes on, eventually competing in school competitions like spelling bees and even falling in love. Teachers are unique, with different subject specialties and degrees. Eventually they will also have their own motivations that need to be satisfied so they can keep teaching at the highest level.

Build Canteens, Clinics, Computer Labs, Common Areas and much more as you create your dream Educational Complex. Do you think the janitors aren't doing a good job? Plot out their routes yourself in order to ensure maximum efficiency. From potted plants to statues and fountains, we have everything to make your school the envy of all! And we'll keep adding decorative objects so that you can have a completely unique school. Students that look like zombies and eat brains? why not? Want to run a school where the students are literally prisoners? Whatever floats your boat! Image mods are available now, and language and other mods will follow in the future. Customize your school seal and motto to make a school that is uniquely yours! Normal mode requires you to balance your budget and provide the best education that you can with your money, while sandbox lets you go utopian with unlimited money!