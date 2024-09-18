Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: Achilles: Legends Untold, Dark Point Games

Achilles: Legends Untold Adds Free Expansion With Switch Announcement

Achilles: Legends Untold is getting a new free expansion as the devs have confirmed it will also be released for the Nintendo Switch

Indie game developer and publisher Dark Point Games has confirmed a new expansion is coming to Achilles: Legends Untold, as the game will also be released on Nintendo Switch. The game has already been out for almost a year and is even getting a sequel, so the new expansion called Fate of Moira is basically a bonus at this point. What's more, the team confirmed the game will be out on the Switch later this year. We have more info below and a trailer above, as the expansion should be out later today.

Achilles: Legends Untold – Fate of Moira

The Fate of Moira update brings several new gameplay modes designed to challenge players even after they've completed the main story. These modes dramatically alter the core gameplay, offering fresh and intense experiences that require new strategies and approaches. Whether it's surviving with minimal resources, facing relentless enemies, or adapting to changing conditions, these modes ensure that Achilles' journey is far from over. Moira, who has been a mysterious and pivotal figure in the story, will now take center stage. With her guidance, players will face formidable enemies and puzzles that will test their resolve and intellect, including:

Inevitable Fate of Atropos: Precision and caution are your greatest allies. Every melee hit you land instantly kills any non-boss enemy, but the stakes are equally high for you—one hit and Achilles falls.

Precision and caution are your greatest allies. Every melee hit you land instantly kills any non-boss enemy, but the stakes are equally high for you—one hit and Achilles falls. Fate of Clotho the Spinner: Achilles constantly loses HP, pushing you to play aggressively to stay alive. Using Hades Vision pauses the life drain, and you can heal by killing enemies with Drain Souls. However, you can't attack or use weapon skills in Hades Vision, adding tension and strategy to every move.

Achilles constantly loses HP, pushing you to play aggressively to stay alive. Using Hades Vision pauses the life drain, and you can heal by killing enemies with Drain Souls. However, you can't attack or use weapon skills in Hades Vision, adding tension and strategy to every move. Fate of Lachesis The Allotter: A relentless Laistrygon hunts you on every map, immune to conventional damage but can be slowed or debuffed. It grows stronger over time, forcing you to survive through strategy and cunning. The Ariadne's Thread can temporarily remove the threat, but be prepared—it will return stronger than before.

This content update is the latest in a long list of post-launch support releases that Dark Point Games has brought to Achilles: Legends Untold. These include four major updates that have added new difficulty levels, various quality-of-life improvements and balancing, new items in the form of amulets that provide buffs and trade-offs, new quests and areas to explore, new enemies, improvements to the combat system, and new co-op maps.

