Achtung! Cthulhu Reveals Horrors Of The Secret War Supplement Book

Achtung! Cthulhu has a new supplimental book on the way with new options and terrors, called Horrors Of The Secret War

Modiphius Entertainment revealed the next addition to the Achtung! Cthulhu TTRPG, as Horrors of the Secret War is coming this Fall. This is an all-new 100-page softcover book that will give GMs a plethora of terrifying options to unleash on players, as well as new rules, new cults to join or fight against, new dieties to worship or try to destroy, and so much more for whatever your session may bring. The finer details can be found below, as the book is going for $42 and set to be released in October 2025.

Achtung! Cthulhu – Horrors of the Secret War

Inside Horrors of the Secret War is a new collection of Animals which can be used as familiars, companions and even mounts. The Creatures of Weird Science and Sinister Sorcery section details new individuals, units and entities directly involved in the Secret War. Some, like Pork Chop or Headless Harry, are allies from Section M and Majestic, but others like Black Sun's Zaubererjäger or Nachtwölfe's fearsome Juggernaut make powerful new adversaries.

The Horrors and Monstrosities section presents a selection of creatures to threaten both body and soul. This includes classic mythos creations like Dholes or Spiders of Leng, plus a range created exclusively for this bestiary like the loathsome Sand Dweller or fiery Seed of Kol'Valassam. This tome of terror concludes with a sanity-challenging selection of Elder Gods, Outer Gods and Great Old Ones, a new pantheon of terrifying deities to strike trepidation into even the stoutest of hearts! Horrors of the Secret War also features Invidious Cults and Infernal Sects, a chapter showcasing brand new occult organisations to bring further intrigue and added depth to games. Features pre-made cults from across the globe, plus rules for creating your own cult from scratch, a ready-made cult headquarters and map and adventure seeds for anti-cult missions.

