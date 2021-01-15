Action RPG King Of Seas Will Launch In Mid-February

Developer and publisher 3DClouds revealed that their action RPG King Of Seas will be released on PC and console on February 18th. If you're not familiar with this game, it is set in a deadly procedurally generated pirate world where you will fight to regain the empire that has been taken away from you. You'll be engaging in epic battles, traveling to lost islands, and seeking out forgotten treasures. All in an effort to reclaim the crown and become the king of all pirates once more. We have more info below along with the latest trailer for the game.

King Of Seas is an Action Role playing game set in a deadly procedurally generated pirate world. In a ferocious plot you will fight to regain what has been taken away and embark on an epic adventure in a fantastic world, filled with battles, lost islands and treasures. A universe full of amazing characters and breathtaking missions will keep you anchored as you strive to become the king of all pirates. Story : A series of quests guide you on your journey and uncover the intriguing characters of the King of Seas world who will lead you to the next path of your epic adventure.

: A series of quests guide you on your journey and uncover the intriguing characters of the King of Seas world who will lead you to the next path of your epic adventure. Procedural Generation : Dive into a lush, procedurally generated world that constantly refreshes the exploration mechanics within each new game.

: Dive into a lush, procedurally generated world that constantly refreshes the exploration mechanics within each new game. Dynamic World : The world reacts to your every action, naval routes change and with each conquered settlement the difficulty adapts to constantly give you a more challenging time.

: The world reacts to your every action, naval routes change and with each conquered settlement the difficulty adapts to constantly give you a more challenging time. Map: A thick fog will ensure travelling towards objectives is not plain sailing, after all wouldn't you want to lose the joy of exploration !? Navigation system : Atmospheric effects influence gameplay. Sail during a storm at your own risk, escape the enemies and always remember to carefully watch the wind direction to stay in control during battles. The strategy starts here.

: Atmospheric effects influence gameplay. Sail during a storm at your own risk, escape the enemies and always remember to carefully watch the wind direction to stay in control during battles. The strategy starts here. Ship customization : Five types of highly customizable ships through an equipment and skill system, just as in any true role-playing game!

: Five types of highly customizable ships through an equipment and skill system, just as in any true role-playing game! Combat system: Not only cannon shots and nautical strategy but also speed and spectacle, thanks to a set of more than 20 skills to choose from and three branches of talents to suit any playstyle.