Activision Blizzard Has Reportedly Fired 20 Employees

It apppears Activision Blizzard are finally taking action in some of their harassment reports as 20 employees have reportedly been fired. According to a report from The Financial Times, following a memo sent out to the entire staff, several employees were let go from the company following claims made by staff against them which were investigated. On top of that, another 20 were reportedly disciplined. Here's the account according to the memo:

In recent months, we have received an increase in reports through various reporting channels. People are bringing to light concerns, ranging from years ago to the present. We welcome these reports, and our team has been working to investigate them, using a combination of internal and external resources. Based on the information received in the initial report, they are assigned into different categories, and resources are allocated to prioritize the most serious reports first. In connection with various resolved reports, more than 20 individuals have exited Activision Blizzard and more than 20 individuals faced other types of disciplinary action. We continue to look into any issues or reports raised through the many channels that are available. But it bears repeating: Reports can be submitted anonymously, and there is zero tolerance for retaliation of any kind. Second, we have begun work to improve how we address complaints, including the restructuring of two teams, Ethics & Compliance and Employee Relations, to more efficiently and effectively handle the investigation of complaints.

The memo goes on to cover several subjects including having an investigation team, transparency, and a number of other changes within the company to make it easier to report issues anonymously and have those who violate company policy be reprimanded accordinly. The move compas after the company settled a lawsuit with the State of California over allegations of having a poor office culture and sexual misconduct within the company. They still are facing a lawsuit from their own staff who filed after the company started working with a WilmerHale (who are known for utilizing union-busting tactics) and a federal investigation over everything that's gone down. We'll see if any other staffers are fired in the months to come, as this doesn't feel like it's going to be over anytime soon.