Posted in: Activision, Call of Duty, Call Of Duty: Warzone, Games, Video Games | Tagged: Call Of Duty: Black Ops 6

Activision Releases New Call Of Duty Pack To Aid in LA Fires

Activision has donated $1m in relief aid for the LA fires, while also releasing a new Call Of Duty skin with funds also going to the relief

Article Summary Activision donates $1m to support LA fire relief efforts, helping affected communities.

New Call of Duty skin pack released with proceeds aiding LA fires through charity partners.

Purchase the LA Fire Relief Pack in Black Ops 6 and Warzone to show your support.

100% of sales from the pack will be donated to LAFD Foundation and Direct Relief.

Activision announced this morning that they have donated $1m to aid in relief funds for the Los Angeles fires, as well as released a new Call of Duty pack to continue funding. The company has many friends and colleagues who live in Southern California, so it only makes sense that they would be one of the many gaming companies contributing to relief aid. As part of those efforts, the team has created this unique Ultra Skin for both Black Ops 6 and Call of Duty: Warzone. The pack is totally optional for you to get, and like all skins in the game, it does not give you any special benefits or extras. It's basically a new, cool look that you can dress as and show that you contributed to helping those in need at the moment. To be clear, all proceeds from this will be included with the $1m they have already donated. The pack is available in both game's respective shops right now.

Call Of Duty – LA Fire Relief Pack

Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 and Call of Duty: Warzone players can purchase the LA Fire Relief Pack to support fire relief efforts in Los Angeles. 100% of Santa Monica-based Activision's proceeds from the LA Fire Relief pack sales will be donated to relief efforts in Los Angeles, and the donations will be split between two charities – the Los Angeles Fire Department Foundation (LAFD) and Direct Relief. These donation efforts from Activision are to help support fire relief efforts and give the Call of Duty community an opportunity to get involved in helping those affected by the Los Angeles fires. Players can purchase the LA Fire Relief pack across all platforms, which offers a robust amount of new game content for players to enjoy while also directly supporting the cause.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!