Activison To Reveal Tony Hawk's Pro Skater 1+2 Soundtrack

Activision announced that they will be revealing what the full soundtrack for Tony Hawk's Pro Skater 1+2 this week. One of the biggest things the series was known for was the killer soundtrack you were listening to while playing. Didn't matter what character you were using or what level or how many times you messed up, every game came with a complete modern soundtrack for you to skate to. Some of them so iconic that people to this day register those songs more with the game than they do with the people who performed them. (And depending on who you ask, some would say the soundtracks are more memorable than the game it was tied to.) So naturally when this new version of the original first two games was announced, people were curious if we'd be getting the same music as before or something different for a new generation.

We now know for a fact that the majority of the new soundtrack is going to be newer material. To both announce and to celebrate the occasion, Activision is teaming up with Noisey to host an exclusive virtual concert for fans to check out the new tunes. This will be happening on Tuesday, July 28th at 3pm PT on their YouTube channel. It will be your first chance to experience it with others who are into music, skateboarding, and video gaming, as they provide the worldwide reveal of Tony Hawk's Pro Skater 1+2's new music setlist. The event will include performances by CHAII, Merkules, Machine Gun Kelly, and Rough Francis. When the feed is done, we'll let you know all of the music that made its way into the game. But we suggest you check it out for the fun of seeing it live.