Aerial_Knight's We Never Yield Announced For Summer 2024

Headup Games have confirmed a new Aerial_Knight game is coming this summer with the follow-up title Aerial_Knight's We Never Yield.

Article Summary Aerial_Knight’s We Never Yield, a follow-up indie game, drops Summer 2024.

Grab the original Aerial_Knight’s Never Yield for free on the Epic Games Store.

New game features coop mode with brothers Wally & Lone fighting Aunt Karmic.

Enjoy afro-futurist visuals and a soundtrack by Danime-Sama & Aerial_Knight.

Indie game developers Aerial_Knight and BetaJester, along with publisher Headup Games, have announced Aerial_Knight's We Never Yield. This new game serves as a follow-up to the original game, giving you a single-player and local cooperative multiplayer option to play with a friend. The game will have you play the roles of two brothers who are fighting to save a kingdom in a far-off land and make their way back home. As part of the promotion for this new game, players can download the original Aerial_Knight's Never Yield totally free on the Epic Games Store starting today and running all the way until March 7, 2024. Enjoy the trailer and info here, as we're not on standby to find out when the game will be released for PC.

Aerial_Knight's We Never Yield

Aerial_Knight's We Never Yield is a pulse-pounding stylized action game that challenges players to run, jump, and slide over obstacles and attack enemies in an intense two-player local cooperative mode. Players can control both characters simultaneously in single-player mode for an extra challenge! Heart-racing beats guide the heroic brothers through the game's dangerous and challenging environments as they race through intense episodes with immense boss battles throughout.

An all-new story featuring two brothers, Wally & Lone, and their fight against an oppressive Queen, their Aunt Karmic

A visually striking afro-futurist aesthetic brings the dynamic kingdom to life

Powerful voice acting performed by BIPOC performers and artists, including Blessing Adeoye Jr., Belsheber Rusape Jr., and BlackKrystel

Same-screen multiplayer cooperative mode: Each player controls a brother as they race through the levels

Single-player split-control play option: Play as the two brothers on one keyboard or controller

High-speed running action: Take control of twin brothers Wally and Lone — running, jumping, and smashing through obstacles and enemies with style and finesse

A pulse-pounding soundtrack created by Detroit artist Danime-Sama & Aerial_Knight himself

