AEW: Fight Forever Adds New Stadium Stampede Mode

Battle royale meets wrestling as AEW: Fight Forever has added a totally free update that comes with the new Stadium Stampede mode.

THQ Nordic and Yuke's have released a new update for AEW: Fight Forever today, as players can now compete in the Stadium Stampede mode. This is essentially that game's online battle royale mode where you'll fight in a stadium (that looks a lot like a redesigned TIAA Bank Field) in a battle of moves, weapons, and pure chaos to be the last person standing. Released just in time to promote the same match happening in Wembley Stadium this Sunday at AEW All In. We got more info and the trailer for you below as the update is live right now.

"Named for AEW's iconic, cinematic match, Stadium Stampede mode pits 30 wrestlers against one another inside a football stadium, incorporating never-before-seen weapons and the ability to ride horses and drive golf carts and other vehicles. The new mode is a highly anticipated, FREE feature for gamers who own AEW: Fight Forever. AEW will make history this Sunday, August 27, as the promotion hosts its first show outside North America with "AEW: All In London" at Wembley Stadium in front of a record-breaking crowd. The launch of AEW: Fight Forever's Stadium Stampede mode comes at the perfect time as the Blackpool Combat Club (Jon Moxley, Claudio Castagnoli & Wheeler Yuta) and Santana & Ortiz will take on Eddie Kingston, Orange Cassidy, Best Friends (Chuck Taylor & Trent Beretta) and Penta El Zero Miedo in the pay-per-view's epic "Stadium Stampede" match."

"The concept for the first-ever Stadium Stampede match was created during the lockdown, where a display of professional wrestling bedlam like never before took place in an empty Jacksonville stadium and became a staple of AEW during the pandemic era. Now, this iconic five-on-five match returns on AEW All In, the biggest night in professional wrestling history with the first-ever international Wembley Stadium Stampede in London this Sunday," said AEW CEO, GM and Head of Creative Tony Khan. "AEW: Fight Forever will also bring the chaos of Stadium Stampede to gamers, incorporating the rapidly surging popularity of open-world multiplayer gaming with the unique gameplay we've developed in partnership with THQ Nordic and Yuke's. This is just the first of many innovations we'll make to AEW: Fight Forever to continue elevating the gaming experience for our fans around the world."

