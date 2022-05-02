AEW To Give Sneak Peek At Their Console Game This Wednesday

AEW has officially announced that they will be doing a special sneak peek at their upcoming console wrestling game on Wednesday, May 4th. In a "blink and you would have missed it" moment this morning, the preview event was teased during the latest Being The Elite video from The Young Bucks, as they did a two-second teaser with the slate you see below. As part of their gaming content on All Elite Arcade, we will be getting a look at their video game on Twitch at 11am this Wednesday. This comes after the news that the company was recording live crowds at their shows, most recently in Pittsburgh, for hot crowd chants that will be featured in the game. Ring announcer Justin Roberts helped lead that crowd in a number of chants for people in the company, including FTR (Cash Wheeler and Dax Harwood), referee Aubrey Edwards, Jeff Hardy, Sting, Adam Cole, and Adam Page.

We also learned that Tony Khan let fans know that the new game will be called AEW: Fight Forever. Which is a fitting title considering the crowd they're catering to and how their own fanbase has become super passionate with chants that companies like WWE have reportedly been trying to squash with their own canned audience reactions at live TV shows such as RAW and Smackdown.

As to what the game will be like, we're expecting it to be somewhat like previous WWE 2K titles to a degree as the game is being made by Yuke's, who previously worked on the franchise with 2K Games up until 2019. Based on previous footage released by the company, it looks like it will have a modern look like the 2K titles, but have mechanics and a feel more akin to WWF No Mercy for the N64. In any case, Wednesday is going to be an interesting stream.