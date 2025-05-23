Posted in: Games, Video Games | Tagged: AFK Journey, Farlight Games

AFK Journey Launches Season Four: Echoes of Dissent

AFK Journey has launched its latest season, as Season Four: Echoes of Dissent brings witrh it a new conflict with the Dwarves

Uncover secrets of the Essail Clan as a mysterious curse threatens newly revealed regions in Esperia.

Meet new heroes Zanie and Indris as you journey underground to Sal'thorin in search of the truth.

Battle in Sunlit Showdown, a fresh 1v1 hero tournament featuring multiple difficulty tiers and rewards.

Farlight Games has launched the latest season of AFK Journey this week, as Season Four: Echoes of Dissent has an all-new story bringing about a new conflict. The season will focus on a new conflict with the Swarves, as well as a movement to uncover the secret behind the mysterious curse threatening the newly introduced Essail Clan. Will you be able to put put an end to the unrest happening around the lands? We have more details and a trailer here as the content is now live.

AFK Journey – Season Four: Echoes of Dissent

In Echoes of Dissent, a mysterious summons sees Merlin venture to Brimstone Village to address rumors of Dwarven tensions rising just beneath the surface. As each new question unfolds and leads to another, a dark revelation is revealed: sinister disturbances have taken hold in Esperia, and the Dwarves aren't the only group affected… Journey underground to the kingdom of Sal'thorin to uncover the Essail's dark secrets and begin to unravel the truth to restore peace. This new narrative arc brings players face-to-face with new characters Zanie, a Dwarf, and Indris, the captain of the Sal'thorin Guard. Together, they'll unravel the twisted truth behind the unrest that plagues the land.

Explore new locations such as Brimstone Village and the Kingdom of Sal'thorin, with powerful new heroes Zanie, and Indris, the "Chain Breaker,", both of whom add even more firepower to the ranks of heroes fighting back against the malicious forces plaguing Esperia. The season introduces 'Sunlit Showdown' — a 1v1 elimination tournament designed for intense hero-based combat. Players must enter the battlefield with no carryover progression, testing their mettle with the heroes they possess. Three difficulty tiers keep even the most seasoned warriors on edge as they progress through up to six brutal rounds of fierce competition. Players will earn valuable loot as they defeat enemies and rise through the ranks.

