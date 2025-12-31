Posted in: ASUS, Game Hardware, Games, Video Games | Tagged: controller, Raikiri II, xbox

ASUS Has Released Its First Xbox-Certified Wireless Controller

ASUS has released its first Xbox-certified wireless controller this month, as you can get your hands on the all-new Raikiri II

ASUS has released the company's first Xbox-Certified wireless controller, as they have launched the Raikiri II this month. The controller was first unveiled back at Gamescom 2025, showcasing several improvements on the original design, as you're able to utilize all of its features on Xbox Series X|S, Windows PCs, and the ROG Ally and Ally X. Some of the highlights to this design include the ultra-responsive controls, improved durability, and multi-platform flexibility. We have the full rundown of what this design has for you as it's currently available for $190 online.

ASUS Raikiri II

Built for precision and consistency, the Raikiri II Xbox controller features next-generation TMR (tunneling magnetoresistance) anti-drift joysticks for smoother motion, reduced dead zones, and greater energy efficiency than traditional Hall-effect designs. On PC, an ultra-fast 1000Hz polling rate, enhanced by ROG SpeedNova Wireless technology, delivers exceptionally low-latency input in both wired and 2.4 GHz wireless modes, ensuring every action registers with maximum responsiveness.

Refined Playability and Custom Control: For players seeking a tailored gamepad experience, the ROG Raikiri II Xbox controller includes four remappable rear buttons, dual-mode triggers that switch instantly between crisp micro-switch activation and full-travel TMR analog input, and tactile micro-switch ABXY buttons, bumpers, and D-pad. These premium switches offer faster actuation, lighter press force, and enhanced durability, ideal for competitive FPS, racing, and action titles.

Tri-Mode Connectivity and Long Battery Life: Engineered in tandem with the ROG Ally, the Raikiri II Xbox controller includes the Ally's signature command center and library shortcut buttons for instant access to essential features, plus shared design elements like a textured surface for a familiar, unified in-hand feel. Whether docked, handheld, or connected to a TV, Ally and Ally X users gain an optimized controller experience built for ROG's handheld gaming ecosystem. The Raikiri II Xbox controller's tri-mode connectivity (2.4 GHz RF, Bluetooth®, and USB-C wired) ensures seamless switching between Xbox, PC, and Ally devices. Thanks to intelligent power efficiency and TMR sensors, the controller delivers up to 50 hours of gameplay in 2.4 GHz mode with lighting, audio, and vibration disabled, making it reliable for extended sessions at home or on the go.

Gear Link Web-Based Customization: The Raikiri II Xbox controller supports ROG Gear Link, a new browser-based software suite that requires no downloads. Players can instantly remap button inputs, adjust vibration strength, fine-tune joystick curves, recalibrate triggers, and switch between on-device profiles from any compatible device, ensuring their setup is always optimized, wherever they are.

Premium Accessories Included: Every Raikiri II Xbox controller comes bundled with a portable hard case, charging stand, 2.4 GHz wireless dongle, and two swappable joystick caps, making it a fully equipped, travel-ready kit and an excellent holiday gift for Xbox, Ally, and PC gamers. The controller can even be charged while stored inside the protective case, making it easy to keep powered and ready wherever you play.

