After The Fall – Frontrunner Edition Is Coming In Late March

Vertigo Games revealed that After The Fall – Frontrunner Edition will be coming to VR platforms in late March with new content. This version is essentially the most complete copy of the game with all the updates, DLC, quality of life improvements, and bug fixes included in one single package. On top of that, you're getting bonus content to the game as you are getting access to the Frontrunner Season, the Ultimate Buster skin (exclusive to PSVR), PS4 themes and avatars, an official art book, and the official soundtrack. This version of the game will be released on March 25th, 2022.

From the team that brought you Arizona Sunshine comes an epic VR action FPS with intense four-player co-op gameplay at its core. Team up with friends and take on a post-apocalyptic VR world filled with ferocious undead–mutated and twisted by the relentless cold. With intense four-player co-op and crossplay (PC, PlayStation VR and Quest 2) at its core, After the Fall offers action-packed co-op gameplay built from the ground up for VR. Starting out in a shared space with up to 32 other players across all platforms, players venture out into the remains of post-apocalyptic LA in squads of four, wielding weapons with real-life movements. To stay ahead of their enemies, players scavenge undead-infested LA, with new discoveries lurking around every corner. Intense Co-op VR Action: Go solo or join forces in four-player co-op through an infested, 1980s inspired VR world

