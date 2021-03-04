After The Fall Will Be Released Sometime This Summer

"Since the early concept phase, After The Fall has been all about having VR gamers team up together, regardless of the device they play on, through full cross-platform multiplayer functionality. In a time of widespread social isolation it feels like that goal now has additional relevance," said Richard Stitselaar, Studio Director at Vertigo Games. "We're truly excited about moving into this next campaign phase, in which we'll be inviting more players into the game and sharing more details as we gear up towards launch."

After The Fall is built from the ground up for a multi-platform VR rollout. After The Fall will feature full cross-platform multiplayer, four-player co-op functionality, as well as support for a wide range of VR playstyles that will offer an immersive thrill ride for veteran VR gamers, while remaining welcoming to VR newcomers as they conquer the infested, urban wasteland of 1980's Los Angeles with friends or solo. Armed with full VR motion controls, After The Fall will make you feel like a slightly overpowered 1980s action hero as you engage in the game's fast-paced combat with real-life movements. Players will venture out into enemy territory in teams of four (or accompanied by three AI companions) wielding an arsenal of unique and deadly weapons in the face of hordes of Snowbreed – ferocious undead creatures that have driven humanity below ground – in order to secure mankind's survival for another day.