Indie Publisher Polden Reveals Two Games They've Taken On

Indie game publisher Polden has taken on publishing duties for Static Dread: 15 Nights at the Old Lighthouse and Train Valley Origins

Indie game publisher Polden Publishing decided to reveal not one but two games they have taken on the publishing duties for this week. The first game is Static Dread: 15 Nights at the Old Lighthouse, a game in which you play a lighthouse keeper after a global cataclysm has taken place with Lovecraftian overtones. You'll need to help guide ships safely into the harbor using your radio while figuring out what's going on. The second game is Train Valley Origins, the latest title in the cozy train series, as you'll plan out how different trains will make it to their destinations. We have more info and trailers for both games as we wait to learn more about their release dates.

Static Dread: 15 Nights at the Old Lighthouse

Static Dread: 15 Nights at the Old Lighthouse combines ancient Eldritch horrors with the eagle-eyed observation of Papers, Please to tell the tale of a lone lighthouse keeper tasked with maintaining the beacon of an ancient lighthouse after calamity has befallen the world. As your duties grow more perilous with each night, the fate of the nearby town and passing vessels are in your hands. Survive Lovecraftian horrors, guide the ships entrusted to you through the abyss, and don't let the shadows consume you.

Train Valley Origins

Train Valley Origins is the latest entry in the delightful train simulation franchise. Return to the series' roots, solving brain-teasing challenges, controlling traffic flow, managing switches, optimizing railway networks, and more to ensure your cargo reaches its destination on time and in one piece! With over 100 increasingly complex levels featuring ten historical periods and locations, 24 unique trains, a colorful art style, and built-in level editor to share your creations, Train Valley Origins is the perfect game for rail fans of all stripes, as well as players who love to think strategically. Choo-choo!

