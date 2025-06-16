Posted in: Card Games, Games, Magic: The Gathering, Tabletop, Wizards of the Coast | Tagged: NALAC, National Association of Latino Arts and Cultures, Secret Lair

Magic: The Gathering Releases NALAC Secret Lair Drop

Magic: The Gathering has a brand-new Secret Lair set available right now featuring the National Association of Latino Arts and Cultures

Wizards of the Coast has dropped a new Magic: The Gathering Secret Lair set, as they have partnered with the National Association of Latino Arts and Cultures for this one. As you can see from the images here, this set features artwork from multiple Latiné artists inspired by multiple Latin American cultures to create a unique set, with 50% of the product price being donated to NALAC, a non-profit that has dedicated itself to the Latiné arts field. You can read more about the set below, as it will be available until July 13 (or until they sell out, whichever comes first).

Magic: The Gathering – Secret Lair: NALAC

The team worked with multiple Latiné artists to create illustrations and select cards that were inspired by the many cultures of Latin America. In the spirit of authenticity and creative immersion, the special drop includes alternate names in Spanish and Portuguese on select cards, such as "La abundancia de Yúcahu," better known as Sylvan Library. Led by Senior Art Director Ovidio Cartagena, who has worked on Magic sets like Phyrexia: All Will Be One, The Lost Caverns of Ixalan, and Duskmourn: House of Horror, the Nuestra Magia cards will get fans inspired and excited to learn about Latinoamérica's cultures and people. Nuestra Magia will be available at MagicSecretLair.com from June 16 to July 13. This drop will be printed to demand and will have two versions – one printed with Spanish and Portuguese rules text and the other printed with English rules text. Both will be available in non-foil and rainbow foil. Fifty percent (50%) of the product price will be donated to NALAC.

