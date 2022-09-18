Akane Will Launch On PlayStation & Xbox This Tuesday

DX Gameworks confirmed this past week that they will finally be releasing Akane onto both PlayStation and Xbox this Tuesday. This fluid hack-and-slash will have you running through one of the bloodiest nights in the title character's life, as you'll slice your way through hordes of enemies with one-hit kills and special moves that will make you feel like you're in the middle of the action. All set tot he tune of an amazing soundtrack that won't leave your head. Enjoy the info and trailer below as it drops on both consoles on September 20th.

Relive Akane's bloody last night again and again as you master fluid hack-and-slash combat with one-hit kills. Raise your body count sky high to secure her sweet revenge against the Yakuza scum who killed her parents when she was only a child! The heart-thumping soundtrack will get you in the zone for a spree of frenetic combat set against the neon cyberpunk backdrop of a futuristic Mega Tokyo. If at first you don't succeed, die and die again. Master addictively fluid hack-and-slash combat using your trusty katana and pistol.

When you die—and you will die—quickly restart to jump right back into the action.

Enemies will spawn at a gradually increasing speed to keep you on your toes.

Unleash the Dragon Slash and Dragon Slayer, special attacks that require adrenaline attained from killing enemies to execute.

Try to make it to the boss to secure Akane's revenge! He evolves and gets stronger based on how many times he's been killed, so stay sharp to secure victory.

Strive to clear achievements such as shooting 50 foes in one playthrough or reaching 30 kills with 100% katana accuracy.

Improve your score to unlock extras that enhance combat, like new katanas, pistols, cigarettes, boots, and gadgets.

Get in the killing zone with flashy pixel graphics and a heart-thumping soundtrack.