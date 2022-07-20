Alfred Hitchcock – Vertigo To Be Released In Late September

Microids revealed that they will finally be releasing Alfred Hitchcock – Vertigo for PC and consoles in late September. The team has been teasing this one for quite some time, as we're getting a game that isn't quite based on the film but is still set within that Hitchcock universe. Along with the Standard Edition, the team will also release a Limited Edition with a number of extras such as an artbook and the complete game soundtrack for those who wish to go the extra mile on fandom. You can read more about it below, as the game will drop on September 27th, 2022.

Ed Miller, a writer, came out unscathed from his car crash down into Brody Canyon, California. Even though no one was found inside the car wreckage, Ed insists that he was traveling with his wife and daughter. Traumatized by the event, he begins to suffer from severe vertigo. As he starts therapy, he will try to uncover what really happened on that tragic day. Prepare yourself for a most disturbing investigation inside the human mind: truth is sometimes worse than madness. An original story about obsession, manipulation and madness, inspired by Alfred Hitchcock's masterpiece Vertigo.

Live a powerful narrative experience paying tribute to the visual and storytelling techniques of the thriller genre.

Investigate through the vision of three characters: everyone has a different story to tell.

Explore several timelines to cross-check the events and separate reality from deceptive memories.

Developed by the award-winning adventure game studio Pendulo Studios. The Limited Edition includes: The standard edition of the game for PS5, PS4, Xbox One & Xbox Series X|S or Nintendo Switch

The 48-page official artbook The Art of: Alfred Hitchcock- Vertigo and its digital version

The game's digital original soundtrack, composed by Juan Miguel Martín Muñoz (Blacksad, Yesterday Origins)