Posted in: Games, Survios, Video Games | Tagged: 20th Century Games, alien, Alien Rogue Incursion - Part One Evolved Edition, Alien: Rogue Incursion

Alien: Rogue Incursion Announces Part One: Evolved Edition

Alien: Rogue Incursion will be getting a non-VR edition of the game, as Part One: Evolved Edition has been announced for PC and consoles

Article Summary Alien: Rogue Incursion Part One: Evolved Edition brings the hit VR shooter to PC and PlayStation 5 in 2025.

Play as Colonial Marine Zula Hendricks in a tense new single-player story set in the terrifying Alien universe.

Explore Castor's Cradle, use iconic weapons, and face deadly Xenomorph threats on the planet Purdan (LV-354).

Release set for September 30, 2025; non-VR edition may expand to Xbox and Switch 2 after initial launch.

Survios and 20th Century Games have announced that a non-VR version of Alien: Rogue Incursion is coming to PC and consoles with Part One: Evolved Edition. This is essentially an upgraded and "flattened out" version of the previously VR-exclusive shooter set in the Alien universe. The game is coming to PC via Steam and PS5, but let's be real, it will eventually end up on Xbox consoles and possibly the Switch 2 now that we know its capabilities sometime after the exclusives are over. For now, you can check out a trailer of the game here and some info below with a quote from the studio, as the game is currently set to be released on September 30, 2025.

Alien: Rogue Incursion – Part One: Evolved Edition

Set in the Alien universe, Alien: Rogue Incursion – Part One sees players suit up as rogue Colonial Marine Zula Hendricks on a mission to the planet Purdan (LV-354) in search of a former squadmate. After a sudden attack, Zula and her Synthetic companion, Davis 01 find themselves in Gemini Exoplanet Solutions' hauntingly desolate Castor's Cradle research facility. Equipped with iconic weapons and gear like the Pulse Rifle and Motion Tracker, players will explore the depths of the Xenomorph-infested facility in search of answers, quickly discovering the danger that lurks around every corner. Gather intel and supplies and learn about the Cradle's former inhabitants on a journey to unlock the mysteries of what went so wrong.

"As a team that truly loves Alien, we're incredibly proud of the immersive original story we've told with Alien: Rogue Incursion," said TQ Jefferson, Chief Product Officer, Survios. "Following our great start on VR platforms, we're excited to bring the Evolved Edition to PC and PS5 later this year so that fans of Alien can experience Zula's journey wherever they prefer to play."

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!