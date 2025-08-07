Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: All Hands on Deck, Studio Mantasaur, Wikkl

All Hands On Deck Releases Free Demo On Steam

The co-op puzzle-platforming game All Hands On Deck has released a free demo, as you can try the game out with a friend on Steam

Article Summary All Hands On Deck launches a free co-op demo on Steam for players to try with friends.

Play as Lefty and Righty, sentient hands solving puzzles and collecting trinkets together.

Use Rock Paper Scissors powers and creative tools to overcome toybox-inspired levels.

Unlock cosmetics, discover secrets, and enjoy local or online two-player cooperative gameplay.

Indie game developer Wikkl and publisher Studio Mantasaur has released a free demo for their latest co-op game, All Hands On Deck. If you haven't seen the game yet, this is a new puzzle platforming game where you must work together as a pair of sentient hands (who look like the kids of the Hamburger Helper mascot), making your way through different levels as a team. The demo is available right now on Steam, as you can check out a new trailer here before you dive into it with a friend.

All Hands On Deck

In All Hands On Deck, team up with a friend and take control of Lefty and Righty, a pair of easy-going hands, in a light-hearted, two-player co-op adventure. Work together to solve puzzles, collect trinkets, and explore toybox-like worlds using special items and hand-tastical Rock Paper Scissors powers! In this playful and wholesome adventure, all the plushies in the day-care have gone missing! You get to play as the hands of each kid searching for their furry friends in their own fantasy worlds. Can you find out who or what caused this strange event? Jump, Snip, Grab, Punch, and High-Five your way through three worlds filled with puzzles, secrets, and challenges!

Two Hands, One Team: Dive into a charming co-op adventure where two hands are better than one! Play locally with a friend or team up online and put your best ̶f̶o̶o̶t̶ hand forward.

Get Creative: Use handy items and unique Rock, Paper, Scissors powers to interact with the world in fun and unexpected ways. Combine abilities to solve clever puzzles and discover new paths through each world.

Use handy items and unique Rock, Paper, Scissors powers to interact with the world in fun and unexpected ways. Combine abilities to solve clever puzzles and discover new paths through each world. Tool Up: Use specialised tools like an Extendable Arm to reach high ledges, or turn into a living slingshot with a well-placed Rubber Band and take aim at hard-to-reach areas and targets. Combine different tools to experiment, explore, and improvise in your adventure.

Use specialised tools like an Extendable Arm to reach high ledges, or turn into a living slingshot with a well-placed Rubber Band and take aim at hard-to-reach areas and targets. Combine different tools to experiment, explore, and improvise in your adventure. Customization at Your Fingertips: Uncover secrets, complete optional challenges, and collect coins throughout each world to unlock special cosmetic items. There's always new things to find and different ways to express yourself.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!