All Shiny Deoxys Formes Come To Pokémon GO In February 2022

New Shiny Pokémon are coming to Tier Five Raids in Pokémon GO. Deoxys, previously only Shiny capable in limited appearances not including all Formes, will now be available to encounter as a Shiny Pokémon in all of its Formes including Defense, Normal, Attack, and Speed. Let's get into the details.

Here are the Tier Fives raids happening in Pokémon GO during February 2022:

Tuesday, February 1, 2022, to Wednesday, February 9, 2022: Regirock with the limited attack Earthquake

Wednesday, February 9, 2022, to Wednesday, February 16, 2022: Registeel with the limited attack Zap Cannon

Wednesday, February 16, 2022, to Saturday, February 19, 2022: Normal Forme Deoxys

Saturday, February 19, 2022, to Tuesday, February 22, 2022: Attack Forme Deoxys

Tuesday, February 22, 2022, to Friday, February 25, 2022: Defense Forme Deoxys

Friday, February 25, 2022, to March 1, 2022: Speed Forme Deoxys

Saturday, February 26, 2022, during Pokémon GO Tour: Johto: Raikou, Entei, Suicune, Lugia, Ho-Oh

Before and after event hours during the Johto tourn, Speed Forme Deoxys will be available to encounter in Tier Five raids.

Niantic writes about the release of Shiny Deoxys in all of its remaining Formes as well as a raid bonus on the official Pokémon GO blog:

We're also excited to announce that Deoxys will be returning to raids in February! And that's not all: for the first time ever, you'll be able to encounter Shiny Normal Forme Deoxys, Shiny Attack Forme Deoxys, Shiny Defense Forme Deoxys, and Shiny Speed Forme Deoxys! In celebration, from Wednesday, February 16, 2022, to March 1, 2022, you'll be able to receive up to two free Raid Passes per day from spinning Gym Photo Discs!

Notably, not all of the Deoxys Formes are getting Raid Hours. Here is a breakdown of the Raid Hours for February 2022 in Pokémon GO:

Wednesday, February 2, 2022: Regirock

Wednesday, February 9, 2022: Registeel

Wednesday, February 16, 2022: Normal Forme Deoxys

Wednesday, February 23, 2022: Defense Forme Deoxys

Stay tuned to Bleeding Cool today to check out the rest of the in-game news, including the release of Shiny Espurr as the weekly Research Breakthrough.