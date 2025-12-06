Posted in: Games, Video Games, VR | Tagged: UploadVR, UploadVR Showcase
All The Games Revealed During The UploadVR Showcase – Winter 2025
The UploadVR Showcase - Winter 2025 edition took place yesterday, highlighting over 40 commercials for games on various platforms
Article Summary
- The UploadVR Showcase - Winter 2025 revealed nearly 50 upcoming VR games across all major headsets.
- The hour-long event featured announcements for SteamVR, Meta Quest, and PSVR2 platforms.
- Highlights ranged from original new IPs to fitness, action, puzzle, and licensed titles like Men In Black.
- Every featured game is either in active development, Early Access, or launching soon for VR players.
Yesterday, the UploadVR Showcase – Winter 2025 livestream happened, bringing in another line of video game commercials to take up an hour of your time. Joining the seasonal run of video game livestreams happening during December to join The Game Awards bandwagon of featuring games that will be coming in 2026 and beyond, the team highlighted nearly 50 VR titles across SteamVR, Meta Quest, PSVR2, and more. All of the titles mentioned in the showcase are either in development, being worked on in Early Access, or are on the verge of being released.
The one bit of relief we had during this showcase is that it was only an hour long, compared to all the others who have a pre-show, and a pre-pre-show, and an after-show talk show, etc. They just got to the point of showing off a ton of VR games, many of which came with their own sponsors in the middle of the show to make even more money off the livestream. We have the full list of games that were highlighted for you below, along with the video of the livestream to watch above in case you want to check it out.
Exoshock
Dread Meridian
Sharkarma
Banners & Bastions
Catana: Red Flowers
Crossings
Xploit.zero
Confined: Leaving OKB-134
Cyberdrifter
Deadly Delivery
Cues
The Great Flood
Echoes of Mora
Hide the Corpse
Les Mills
Stellar Cafe
Street Gods
SOL Protocol
Heroes Together
Virtual Skate
Alliance Tales: Battle for the Frontier
Ghost Cam
Fresh Tracks VR
Men In Black: Most Wanted
Fixer Undercover
Skytail
Little Planet
How To God
Hero Bootcamp
Dear Metaverse
Pirates VR: Jolly Roger
Aerosurfer
Voxel Playground
Unseen Diplomacy 2
Jolly Match-3 MR
Giants
Puzzles of the World
EXD
Walkabout Minigolf and Pencil!
Scared By Squares
Color-A-Cube
Birdseed VR
The Amusement
Unloop
Transmission: Shortwave
Lushfoil Photography Sim VR
Guardians Planetfall
I Am Bird