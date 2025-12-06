Posted in: Games, Video Games, VR | Tagged: UploadVR, UploadVR Showcase

All The Games Revealed During The UploadVR Showcase – Winter 2025

The UploadVR Showcase - Winter 2025 edition took place yesterday, highlighting over 40 commercials for games on various platforms

Article Summary The UploadVR Showcase - Winter 2025 revealed nearly 50 upcoming VR games across all major headsets.

The hour-long event featured announcements for SteamVR, Meta Quest, and PSVR2 platforms.

Highlights ranged from original new IPs to fitness, action, puzzle, and licensed titles like Men In Black.

Every featured game is either in active development, Early Access, or launching soon for VR players.

Yesterday, the UploadVR Showcase – Winter 2025 livestream happened, bringing in another line of video game commercials to take up an hour of your time. Joining the seasonal run of video game livestreams happening during December to join The Game Awards bandwagon of featuring games that will be coming in 2026 and beyond, the team highlighted nearly 50 VR titles across SteamVR, Meta Quest, PSVR2, and more. All of the titles mentioned in the showcase are either in development, being worked on in Early Access, or are on the verge of being released.

The one bit of relief we had during this showcase is that it was only an hour long, compared to all the others who have a pre-show, and a pre-pre-show, and an after-show talk show, etc. They just got to the point of showing off a ton of VR games, many of which came with their own sponsors in the middle of the show to make even more money off the livestream. We have the full list of games that were highlighted for you below, along with the video of the livestream to watch above in case you want to check it out.

Exoshock

Dread Meridian

Sharkarma

Banners & Bastions

Catana: Red Flowers

Crossings

Xploit.zero

Confined: Leaving OKB-134

Cyberdrifter

Deadly Delivery

Cues

The Great Flood

Echoes of Mora

Hide the Corpse

Les Mills

Stellar Cafe

Street Gods

SOL Protocol

Heroes Together

Virtual Skate

Alliance Tales: Battle for the Frontier

Ghost Cam

Fresh Tracks VR

Men In Black: Most Wanted

Fixer Undercover

Skytail

Little Planet

How To God

Hero Bootcamp

Dear Metaverse

Pirates VR: Jolly Roger

Aerosurfer

Voxel Playground

Unseen Diplomacy 2

Jolly Match-3 MR

Giants

Puzzles of the World

EXD

Walkabout Minigolf and Pencil!

Scared By Squares

Color-A-Cube

Birdseed VR

The Amusement

Unloop

Transmission: Shortwave

Lushfoil Photography Sim VR

Guardians Planetfall

I Am Bird

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!