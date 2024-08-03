Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Trailers, Video Games | Tagged: anime, Fate Hollow Ataraxia, Fate Stay Night, kinoko nasu, nasuverse, nintento switch, Type-Moon, visual novel

Fate Stay Night Remastered Visual Novel Out on Steam and Switch

Fate Stay Night Remastered, the classic visual novel that spawned a media empire out out at least on Steam and Nintendo Switch on August 8th

Article Summary Fate/Stay Night Remastered launches on Steam and Switch on August 8th with English and Chinese subtitles.

The remaster is of the PlayStation Vita title "Fate/stay night Réalta Nua," marking its first official English release.

The story follows Emiya Shirou, a teen in a magical war with historical heroes as his allies and adversaries.

Fate/Hollow Ataraxia Remastered is also in development, with a release date announcement coming soon.

Fate/Stay Night, the classic visual novel, is getting released on Steam and Nintendo Switch as a digital download in a remastered edition with official English and Chinese subtitles for the first time on August 8th. The original was a visual novel released in Japan in 2004 and, in the space of twenty years, has spawned a multimedia empire encompassing anime, manga, video games, prose novels, an annual magazine, and even its own conventions, all under the umbrella of its production company Type-Moon under the leadership of co-founders writer Nasu Kinoko and artist Takashi Takeuchi when they were still at university and in the dojin (self-publishing fandom) scene. The release date was announced at the FGO Expo ～Fate/Grand Order Fes. 2024 9th Anniversary～in Japan, livestreamed on YouTube.

Fate/Stay Night is one of the most elaborate and ambitious fantasy sagas of the 21st Century, completely ignored by the Western Fantasy literary scene but obsessed over and adored by legions of anime fans for the last twenty years. It tells the story of Emiya Shirou, a teenager with a savior complex who finds himself an underpowered participant in the Holy Grail War, a campaign waged by the world's secret order of magicians to fight over access to the mythical Holy Grail for its power to grant wishes. The magicians cast spells against each other and summon the spirits of heroes from history and legend as their familiars and protectors. Shirou ends up with Saber as his heroic champion, a teenage swordswoman whose true identity is a twist and one of those anime tropes that Fate/Stay Night helped popularize: the gender-flipping of a historical hero from a man to a hot girl. The saga follows Shirou's arc as he tries to live up to his Quixotic idea and meets with the women and fellow magicians with their heroic champions who become his friends, allies, lovers, enemies, or all of the above as situations shift.

Fate/Stay Night Remastered, a remaster of the original PlayStation Vita title Fate/stay night Réalta Nua and is available for the first time in English and Simplified Chinese.is out on August 8, 2024 on Steam and Nintendo Switch. The FGO Expo also announced that Fate / Hollow Ataraxia Remastered, the sequel/follow-up visual novel, is also in development with English and Chinese subtitles for digital release on Steam and Nintendo Switch, with its release date to be announced at a later date.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!