SpongeBob's Idle Adventures Announced For Mobile This Summer

Posted on
by
|
Comments

Kongregate and Nickelodeon revealed a brand new mobile game on the way this summer as fans will be getting SpongeBob's Idle Adventures. A bit of a follow-up to SpongeBob: Krusty Cook-Off, this particular game will take you on an underwater adventure through several new interesting and wacky dimensions within the SpongeBob universe. How many different versions could there be? Who knows! But you'll have a chance to find out when the game is eventually released sometime this Summer on iOS and Android devices. Until that day happens, you can read more about the game here along with a quote from the team, along with some photos of the game and the teaser trailer for you to enjoy.

How many different worlds can there be with SpongeBob in them? Courtesy of Kongregate.
How many different worlds can there be with SpongeBob in them? Courtesy of Kongregate.

Developed by Kongregate's San Diego-based studio, Ultrabit, SpongeBob's Idle Adventures starts with a normal, everyday kind of day under the sea. Sandy Cheeks is celebrating her birthday with close friends when Patrick accidentally breaks her vortex machine and sends everyone spiraling into a new dimension. Players will get to experience all the fun and madness alongside fan favorite characters including SpongeBob, Squidward, Mr. Krabs, Plankton, and many more, all while trying to get them back home to the real Bikini Bottom!

"We're very excited to be working in partnership with Nickelodeon once again, this time to bring a new SpongeBob adventure to mobile gamers all over the world," said Tammy Levy, Chief Product Officer at Kongregate. "SpongeBob has become a huge cultural icon, full of wisdom and wacky adventures, and is beloved by fans worldwide. We're thrilled to be able to add to the universe and bring this new SpongeBob adventure to life for fans, big and small, to dive into."

About Gavin Sheehan

Gavin is the current Games Editor for Bleeding Cool. He has been a lifelong geek who can chat with you about comics, television, video games, and even pro wrestling. He can also teach you how to play Star Trek chess, be your Mercy on Overwatch, recommend random cool music, and goes rogue in D&D. He also enjoys hundreds of other geeky things that can't be covered in a single paragraph. Follow @TheGavinSheehan on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, and Vero, for random pictures and musings.
Comments will load 8 seconds after page.