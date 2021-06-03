SpongeBob's Idle Adventures Announced For Mobile This Summer

Kongregate and Nickelodeon revealed a brand new mobile game on the way this summer as fans will be getting SpongeBob's Idle Adventures. A bit of a follow-up to SpongeBob: Krusty Cook-Off, this particular game will take you on an underwater adventure through several new interesting and wacky dimensions within the SpongeBob universe. How many different versions could there be? Who knows! But you'll have a chance to find out when the game is eventually released sometime this Summer on iOS and Android devices. Until that day happens, you can read more about the game here along with a quote from the team, along with some photos of the game and the teaser trailer for you to enjoy.

Developed by Kongregate's San Diego-based studio, Ultrabit, SpongeBob's Idle Adventures starts with a normal, everyday kind of day under the sea. Sandy Cheeks is celebrating her birthday with close friends when Patrick accidentally breaks her vortex machine and sends everyone spiraling into a new dimension. Players will get to experience all the fun and madness alongside fan favorite characters including SpongeBob, Squidward, Mr. Krabs, Plankton, and many more, all while trying to get them back home to the real Bikini Bottom! "We're very excited to be working in partnership with Nickelodeon once again, this time to bring a new SpongeBob adventure to mobile gamers all over the world," said Tammy Levy, Chief Product Officer at Kongregate. "SpongeBob has become a huge cultural icon, full of wisdom and wacky adventures, and is beloved by fans worldwide. We're thrilled to be able to add to the universe and bring this new SpongeBob adventure to life for fans, big and small, to dive into."