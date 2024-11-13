Posted in: Funcom, Games, Video Games | Tagged: Aloft, Astrolable Interactive

Aloft Launches Into Early Access On Steam In Mid-January

Aloft has a new publisher with Funcom, as they unveiled the official release date for Early Access, set to take place in January

Article Summary Aloft partners with Funcom for Early Access, launching January 15, 2024, on Steam.

Survive on floating islands around an eternal hurricane in this sandbox survival game.

Customize sails, navigate wind currents, and explore new islands for valuable resources.

Treat fungi corruption, protect the ecosystem, and unlock new animal companions and resources.

Funcom has come on board as the publisher for Aloft, as they and indie developer Astrolable Interactive have confirmed an Early Access launch date. The two confirmed that the game will be released on January 15, 2024, giving you a limited experience as they work on finalizing the title. Along with the news they released a brand new trailer for you to check out above.

Aloft

Aloft is a sandbox survival game where you must survive on islands floating around an eternal hurricane at the center of the map. Build your base and sail the winds to discover new islands and find new resources, technologies, and equipment upgrades, while fighting back fungi corruption. Learn more about your origins as you uncover secrets from the ruins of a civilization long gone, and find the answers to their demise by reaching the highest altitudes and braving the challenges of the hurricane. You have ultimate freedom when the time comes to craft and build sails for your island. The height and width of masts can be adjusted, the sails, rotated and expanded, and custom sails allow you to move anchor points around and inflate/deflate the cloth, letting you craft any decoration your mind can imagine. The sails you craft are then used to navigate your island around the map, navigating the wind currents and jet streams to move faster.

Craft buildings to protect you from the harsh wind, or that let the wind pass through, build bridges and zip lines to move quickly across your archipelago of floating islands, farm crops and raise animals by gathering water from passing clouds, erect windmills that will automate your machines, and gaze at the beautiful scenery. Jump off and fly freely using your glider, dancing with birds and clouds alike. Some islands are corrupted by a dangerous force of nature in the form of a fungi infection. Dangerous and colorful mushrooms grow on top of the contaminated flora, and animals are victim to the corruption. Learn how to develop treatments for the various forms of the fungi, and cleanse the corruption from the islands. By healing and freeing the ecosystem, get access to new animal companions, livestock, crops, and resources.

