Alone In The Dark Release Pushed To January 2024

If you're looking forward to playing Alone In The Dark, you'll have to look a bit further as the game has been pushed to 2024.

Developer Pieces Interactive announced this past week that they have chosen to push back the release date for their upcoming horror title Alone In The Dark. The team sent out the statement below letting fans know it would be pushed back to mid-January 2024 as they work to improve the game and make it perfect at launch, rather than trying to rush an October deadline just to get it out before Halloween.

"Our intention is to avoid competing with the wake of Alan's epic release and to evade the dazzling skyline of cities adorned by the graceful swings of Spider-Man. We aim to truly remain as Alone in the Dark as possible. To honor this, the spine-chilling horror game has been rescheduled to unveil its horrors on January 16th, 2024. This extension will serve a dual purpose: not only will it permit us to meticulously perfect the gaming experience, but it will also grant us the opportunity to fully immerse ourselves in the remarkable releases of October."

"Alone in the Dark is a love letter to the ground-breaking original that lets you experience a haunting story through the eyes of one of the two protagonists: play as either Edward Carnby or Emily Hartwood in this re-imagination of the classic survival horror game where Psychological Horror meets Southern Gothic. Explore your environments, fight monsters, solve puzzles, and uncover the uneasy truth of Derceto Manor… Deep in the 1920's South, Emily Hartwood's uncle has gone missing. Together with private investigator Edward Carnby, she embarks on a journey to Derceto Manor, a home for the mentally ill where something is lurking. You'll encounter strange residents, nightmarish realms, and dangerous monsters, and ultimately uncover the plot of rising evil. At the intersection of reality, mystery, and insanity, an adventure awaits that will change your core beliefs. Who can you trust, what will you believe, and what will you do next?"

