Alt254 Receives A Brand New Accessibility Update

Rename Studio revealed a brand new update for their indie minimalist game Alt254 as players now have an accessibility update. The game has received praise for the weirdly structured gameplay around something super simplistic, as you essentially play as a single pixel in "a journey of self-discovery through a world you don't understand yet". And while that is all fun and awesome, it does come with some features that sometimes don't play out as new people might expect. So the devs have added this brand new update to put a few new features into the mix while also updating a number of things in the game to make it flow better. It's kind of the update the game has needed for a while, but it also wasn't necessarily hindering it either. It's basically a new breath of fresh air. You can read more about the update below and check out a trailer showing off what it has done for the game.

Map annotations: you can now put marks on the map to signal what you encounter along the way.

you can now put marks on the map to signal what you encounter along the way. You can check what ground level you are in when the map shows up.

when the map shows up. The UI has been revamped to give you visual cues when there's a secret passage nearby. We don't want to spoil the surprise — but you'll notice when you see it!

when there's a secret passage nearby. We don't want to spoil the surprise — but you'll notice when you see it! Combat has received a general overhaul to make it fairer.

to make it fairer. Also, you will be rewarded with HP when you defeat an enemy.

when you defeat an enemy. Enemies now only respawn after you die. They won't do it when you reach a checkpoint.

They won't do it when you reach a checkpoint. A new system to evaluate the player's needs has been implemented: now the Oracle shows more coherent and useful clues.

Some puzzles have been tweaked.

Several bugs have been fixed.