Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: Alterium Shift, Drattzy Games

Alterium Shift Reveals Details Of What's Coming in 2025

Some new details have been released about Alterium Shift, as the game has a crowdfunding campaign coming and a content roadmap

Article Summary Drattzy Games unveils fresh details on Alterium Shift's 2025 release plan.

A Kickstarter launches soon to support Alterium Shift's development.

The new roadmap aims for 75% completion during Early Access this year.

Join Pyra, Atlas, and Sage in a game rich with turn-based combat and exploration.

Indie game developer and publisher Drattzy Games has revealed new details about how they're handling the eventual full release of Alterium Shift. First, the company revealed that in January, they will launch a Kickstarter to help fund the game now that they've taken on the publishing duties themselves. Second, the team revealed a new roadmap that's been simplified for the game while it's in Early Access, with a goal of getting to 75% done in the next few months. We have yet to see if and when some of this will be applied or if the game will even be released in full in 2025, but at least they have a working plan going forward.

Alterium Shift

Join three heroes in training as they learn to master their individual strengths and harness the power of Alterium Essence. With their training nearly completed, Dolion, their teacher, prepares them for the most important mission they've faced yet. Choose between three heroes in training; Pyra, Atlas, and Sage. Their teacher, Dolion, strives to mold his students into heroes, ones better than himself. The three heroes are taking their final test before being sent off on an important and life-changing mission. Each character has a unique story path to experience and each path is filled with choices that are directed by the player. What fate awaits these heroes, and can they accomplish the tasks set forth before them?

Each character will have an on-map ability that allows them to explore areas the others can't. For instance, Pyra can slice through rocks and Atlas and shoot far-off targets. Find hidden treasures or even experience story-based elements! Alterium Shift has a full-featured turn-based combat system with a turn-order display for important decision-making! Exploit enemy weaknesses and gain experience to grow your party into an unstoppable force! Charge up your Burst Bar for powerful burst abilities! Of course, the loot you earn will also help you a long your journey as well. Explore the world of Alteria. Meet new and diverse people. Find loot and hidden treasure! Take on new quests. Go fishing! The world is at your fingertips!

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!