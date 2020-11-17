Amazing Cultivation Simulator Will Be Released On November 25th

Gamera Games announced today that Amazing Cultivation Simulator will finally be released on Steam on November 25th, 2020. This is one of those oddity releases as the game technically has already been out for over a year as the company chose to release it in Early Access. In fact, we're kind of confused as to what exactly is changing here. Aside from the fact it may be getting a couple of updates when it is released, it's already sold a ton of copies and has high marks in Steam reviews. So really, the release is basically a formality. You can read more about the game here along with the trailer as you will attempt to build a formal society under tough conditions and throughout wars.

It is said in certain Asian mystic traditions that, through meditation and spiritual exercises, it is possible for a human to transcend and reach a higher spiritual existence. In Amazing Cultivation Simulator, you play as a mystic and spiritual leader searching for eternal life through cultivation, a spiritual process based on Taoism and Buddhism traditions. Found your own school, recruit talented disciples, build new training centers and show your apprentices the best way of walking the path of cultivation. Thanks to Gamera Game, GSQ Games debuts in the international market with this strategy management game based on the literary genre known as xianxia, which is deeply influenced by Taoist and Buddhist concepts, as well as their folklore and traditional knowledge on medicine and martial arts. Protagonists usually are men called xiuzhe, or cultivators, who strive to become more powerful through magic and meditation. In addition, they use their abilities to hunt down evil gods, bad spirits and monsters and fight supernatural dangers such as cursed or enchanted artifacts.