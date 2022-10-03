Amazon Games Reveals End Of Year Roadmap For Lost Ark

Amazon Games revealed more details about the content they have planned for the rest of 2022 in Lost Ark, as they look to next year. The team penned an entire blog about what they have planned for the rest of October, as well as November and December. They're basically looking to make the last 12 weeks of the year pop with new raids, events, new classes, and an even harder level of difficulty. We have notes from the about what's new for October down below, but you can read the entire blog at the link above to see what's happening the rest of this year.

NEW LOST ARK EVENT: MYSTIC ABYSS RAID

The Guardian Mystic, formerly known as the Herald of Vairgrys and the Ark Carrier, has begun to cast dangerous mists from the permeated chaos and must be vanquished in this new, limited-time Abyss Raid. During the Abyss Raid event, 'Scale of Harmony' is applied, changing character stats to match the Guardian's level. Item Level 1302 or higher is required to battle Mystic, and an abundance of weekly rewards await those who rise to the challenge.

VYKAS LEGION RAID – INFERNO DIFFICULTY

The most difficult version of Lost Ark Legion Raids, the Inferno difficulty is all about proving you're among the best of the best in Arkesia, and earning prestige. Rather than chasing the normal rewards of gear, materials, and everything else you'd receive in a Legion Raid, Inferno rewards instead showcase your victory with titles, achievements, Stronghold structures, and more! 'Scale of Balance' is applied, and the raid requires use of the Book of Coordination, so everyone's gear is normalized against the level of your Legion Commander opponent. Entry into the Vykas Legion Raid Inferno difficulty will require Item Level 1460.

ACHATES TRIAL GUARDIAN

A challenging experience akin to the Inferno difficulty of Legion Raids, the Achates Trial Guardian Raid can only be entered after setting up your build through the 'Book of Coordination'. If defeated, prestigious rewards of achievements and a Legendary Title will be earned by the vanquishing party to award prestige and celebrate their hard-fought victory.

OTHER KEY CONTENT

These three Lost Ark Raids aren't the only thing arriving in October— players in San Diego can join us at Twitchcon (more details to come), and those in Arkesia can look forward to Arkpass Season 2, Neria's Wardrobe Halloween Edition, the continuation of the September progression events, and Competitive Proving Grounds Season 2 will kick off at the end of the month!