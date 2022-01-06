Amazon Luna Announces Several Games Being Added In January 2022

With development being led by Ubisoft Montreal, Rainbow Six Extraction is a PvE co-op experience where you and up to two other players can form a squad composed of Rainbow Six Operators who have joined Ash, Mira, and Thermite to form the Rainbow Exogenous Analysis and Containment Team (REACT).

As the next mainline game in the Rainbow Six franchise, Extraction offers plenty of exciting new features while building on tactical gameplay elements introduced in Rainbow Six Siege. To confront and eventually contain a growing alien threat known as Archæans, your squad can choose from a roster of 18 Rainbow Six Operators, each with their own set of gadgets, weapons, and abilities. Try different combinations of Operators to open new strategies to approach the Archæan threat in each of Extraction's 12 maps. Set across four regions in the United States, these maps feature procedurally generated challenges, a diverse set of enemies, and infestations with increasing difficulty the further you go in the map, to keep your REACT squad on its toes and test your teamwork. Rainbow Six Extraction will launch on the Ubisoft+ Channel on January 20 (rated M for Mature 17+).